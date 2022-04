Last Saturday, it was reported that Memphis freshman Emoni Bates will enter the transfer portal. Shortly after that report came out, Bates released a letter for his fans. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger,” Bates wrote. “Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO