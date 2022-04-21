ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

HtrA2/Omi mitigates NAFLD in high-fat-fed mice by ameliorating mitochondrial dysfunction and restoring autophagic flux

By Wei Zhou
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver metabolic syndrome which affects millions of people worldwide. Recently, improving mitochondrial function and autophagic ability have been proposed as a means to prevent NAFLD. It has been previously described that high-temperature requirement protein A2 (HtrA2/Omi) favors mitochondrial homeostasis and autophagy...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Nature.com

Enslaved people and the birth of epidemiology

Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
ALBANY, NY
Nature.com

An unexpected strategy to alleviate hypoxia limitation of photodynamic therapy by biotinylation of photosensitizers

The most common working mechanism of photodynamic therapy is based on high-toxicity singlet oxygen, which is called Type II photodynamic therapy. But it is highly dependent on oxygen consumption. Recently, Type I photodynamic therapy has been found to have better hypoxia tolerance to ease this restriction. However, few strategies are available on the design of Type I photosensitizers. We herein report an unexpected strategy to alleviate the limitation of traditional photodynamic therapy by biotinylation of three photosensitizers (two fluorescein-based photosensitizers and the commercially available Protoporphyrin). The three biotiylated photosensitizers named as compound 1, 2 and 3, exhibit impressive ability in generating both superoxide anion radicals and singlet oxygen. Moreover, compound 1 can be activated upon low-power white light irradiation with stronger ability of anion radicals generation than the other two. The excellent combinational Type I / Type II photodynamic therapy performance has been demonstrated with the photosensitizers 1. This work presents a universal protocol to provide tumor-targeting ability andÂ enhance or trigger the generation of anion radicals by biotinylation of Type II photosensitizers against tumor hypoxia.
CANCER
Nature.com

The effects of short-term and long-term air pollution exposure on meibomian gland dysfunction

We aim to assess the effects of different air pollutants on meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). As a prospective multicenter study, 864 patients were recruited from four different regions (i.e., coal, oil, steel, and living). The oil region had a significantly lower temperature and higher O3 and SO2 concentrations than other regions. Notably, participants in oil region presented with more frequent and serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels (median interleukin 6 [IL-6] in oil: 2.66, steel: 0.96, coal: 0.38, living: 0.56; IL-8 in oil: 117.52, steel: 46.94, coal: 26.89, living: 33; vascular endothelial growth factor [VEGF] in oil: 25.09, steel: 14.02, coal: 14.02, living: 28.47). The short-term fluctuations of cytokine levels were associated with the changes in gas levels (PM2.5 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.016 [0.004"“0.029]; O3 and IL-6: Î²"‰="‰0.576 [0.386"“0.702]; O3 and IL-8: Î²"‰="‰0.479 [0.369"“0.890]; SO2 and VEGF: Î²"‰="‰0.021 [0.001"“0.047]). After long-term exposure, lid margin neovascularization (r"‰="‰0.402), meibomian gland (MG) expression (r"‰="‰0.377), MG secretion (r"‰="‰0.303), MG loss (r"‰="‰0.404), and tear meniscus height (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.345) were moderately correlated with air quality index (AQI). Individuals in oil region had more serious MGD signs and higher cytokine levels. MGD is susceptible to long-term exposure to high AQI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Frequent HLA-DR loss on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells in patients with cyclosporine-dependent aplastic anemia carrying HLA-DR15

To determine whether antigen presentation by HLA-DR on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs) is involved in the development of acquired aplastic anemia (AA), we studied the HLA-DR expression on CD45dimCD34+CD38+ cells in the peripheral blood of 61 AA patients including 23 patients possessing HLA-class I allele-lacking (HLA-class I[âˆ’]) leukocytes. HLA-DR-lacking (DR[âˆ’]) cells accounted for 13.0"“57.1% of the total HSPCs in seven (11.5%) patients with HLA-DR15 who did not possess HLA-class I("“) leukocytes. The incubation of sorted DR("“) HSPCs in the presence of IFN-Î³ for 72"‰h resulted in the full restoration of the DR expression. A comparison of the transcriptome profile between DR("“) and DR(+) HSPCs revealed the lower expression of immune response-related genes including co-stimulatory molecules (e.g., CD48, CD74, and CD86) in DR("“) cells, which was not evident in HLA-class I("“) HSPCs. DR("“) cells were exclusively detected in GPI(+) HSPCs in four patients whose HSPCs could be analyzed separately for GPI(+) and GPI("“) HSPCs. These findings suggest that CD4+ T cells specific to antigens presented by HLA-DR15 on HSPCs may contribute to the development of AA as well as the immune escape of GPI("“) HSPCs in a distinct way from CD8+ T cells recognizing HLA-class I-restricted antigens.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Immunoreactivity of humanized single-chain variable fragment against its functional epitope on domain 1 of CD147

Domain 1 of CD147 participates in matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) production and is a candidate for targeted therapy to prevent cancer invasion and metastasis. A functional mouse anti-CD147 monoclonal antibody, M6-1B9, was found to recognize domain 1 of CD147, and its respective mouse single-chain variable fragment (ScFvM61B9) was subsequently generated. The EDLGS epitope candidate for M6-1B9 was identified using the phage display peptide technique in this study. For future clinical applications, humanized ScFv specific to domain 1 of CD147 (HuScFvM61B9) was partially adopted from the hypervariable sequences of parental mouse ScFvM61B9 and grafted onto suitable human immunoglobulin frameworks. Molecular modelling and simulation were performed in silico to generate the conformational structure of HuScFvM61B9. These results elucidated the amino acid residues that contributed to the interactions between CDRs and the epitope motif. The expressed HuScFvM61B9 specifically interacted with CD147 at the same epitope as the original mAb, M6-1B9, and retained immunoreactivity against CD147 in SupT1 cells. The reactivity of HuScFvM61B9 was confirmed using CD147 knockout Jurkat cells. In addition, the inhibitory effect of HuScFvM61B9 on OKT3-induced T-cell proliferation as M6-1B9 mAb was preserved. As domain 1 is responsible for cancer invasion and metastasis, HuScFvM61B9 would be a candidate for cancer targeted therapy in the future.
HEALTH
Nature.com

IFN-Î³ cytotoxic CD4 T lymphocytes are involved in the pathogenesis of colitis induced by IL-23 and the food colorant Red 40

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The food colorant Red 40 is an environmental risk factor for colitis development in mice with increased expression of interleukin (IL)-23. This immune response is mediated by CD4+ T cells, but mechanistic insights into how these CD4+ T cells trigger and perpetuate colitis have remained elusive. Here, using single-cell transcriptomic analysis, we found that several CD4+ T-cell subsets are present in the intestines of colitic mice, including an interferon (IFN)-Î³-producing subset. In vivo challenge of primed mice with Red 40 promoted rapid activation of CD4+ T cells and caused marked intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) apoptosis that was attenuated by depletion of CD4+ cells and blockade of IFN-Î³. Ex vivo experiments showed that intestinal CD4+ T cells from colitic mice directly promoted apoptosis of IECs and intestinal enteroids. CD4+ T cell-mediated cytotoxicity was contact-dependent and required FasL, which promoted caspase-dependent cell death in target IECs. Genetic ablation of IFN-Î³ constrained IL-23- and Red 40-induced colitis development, and blockade of IFN-Î³ inhibited epithelial cell death in vivo. These results advance the understanding of the mechanisms regulating colitis development caused by IL-23 and food colorants and identify IFN-Î³+ cytotoxic CD4+ T cells as a new potential therapeutic target for colitis.
CANCER

