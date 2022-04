More than 70 artisans are set to display their wares Saturday, May 7, in what organizers call the kick-off of spring and summer events, the Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Fest. “The festival has become a tradition for Mother’s Day shopping and for supporting local artists,” said Kelly Ranieri, executive director of Dewey Business Partnership, which she said is partnering with Dewey Beach Lions Club to hold the 10th annual event.

