Orsolya Gaal: Man arrested in brutal murder of NYC mother of two

NYPD detectives have charged a 44-year-old Queens man with the murder of Orsolya Gaal .

David Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent .

He is being held in custody at the 112th St Precinct station in Queens.

The NYPD is expected to release further details at a press conference at 11.30am.

Law enforcement sources told NBC Mr Bonola is a handyman who lived close to Ms Gaal in Queens.

Mr Bonola turned up at her home late on Friday night and the pair had an arguement, sources told the network.

Ms Gaal, 51, attended an event at the Lincoln Center on Friday night before heading to the Station House bar in Forest Hills alone.

Bar staff said she ordered a Moscow mule and stayed for around 45 minutes before leaving on her own after midnight.

Some time after returning home, she was attacked and stabbed 58 times in her Queens home, as her 13-year-old son was upstairs.

Police sources believe Ms Gaal was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement.

The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and was spotted on surveillance footage at 4.30am dragging her remains down a nearby street. Her body was discovered in a nearby park early Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to Ms Gaal’s family home in an upscale community in Forest Hills.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, were out of state at the time of the murder. Her youngest son was questioned by police before being released.

Police sources said they did not believe the murder was premeditated given how “sloppy” the crime scene was.

There was no sign of forced entry at the family’s home.

Detectives recovered a pair of blood-soaked boots from a trash can outside the family home.