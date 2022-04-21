17627 Tower Bluff Ln

The Local Table at Villago Town Center, 22756 Westheimer Parkway, Ste. 100, Katy, will be relocating to a larger space in mid-July. The new space at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, will house the same staff but cater to a bigger crowd. According to its website, Local Table refers to both the fresh, locally sourced produce the restaurant uses to create its menu, but also the connection in the neighborhood and community as a “social gathering spot.” 832-913-6150. www.eatatlocaltable.com.

KATY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO