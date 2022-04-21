ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

17627 Tower Bluff Ln

Panr
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis a beautiful charming and very affordable home, the house is still available for rent...

www.pvpanther.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

‘Candy Man’ killer’s former house on the market for $185K

Pasadena – A home that once belonged to one of the Houston-area’s most notorious killers will be changing owners again. The house where Dean Corll lived and died is listed for nearly $185,000 on HAR.COM. Corll - known as the “Candy Man” because his family owned a candy...
PASADENA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Local Table relocating to a larger space in Katy area

The Local Table at Villago Town Center, 22756 Westheimer Parkway, Ste. 100, Katy, will be relocating to a larger space in mid-July. The new space at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, will house the same staff but cater to a bigger crowd. According to its website, Local Table refers to both the fresh, locally sourced produce the restaurant uses to create its menu, but also the connection in the neighborhood and community as a “social gathering spot.” 832-913-6150. www.eatatlocaltable.com.
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy