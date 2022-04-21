ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

Body of Seymour Man Found Near Muscatatuck River in Washington County

witzamfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Co. - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of Harold L. Wilson, 89, of Seymour was discovered by fishermen outside of Little York in Washington...

www.witzamfm.com

