Pacific Bio (PACB) and Children’s Mercy Kansas City Expand Collaboration Taking a Multi-Omics Approach to Characterize Rare Disease
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) today announced an expanded research collaboration with Children’s Mercy Kansas City, one of the nation’s top pediatric medical systems, to use the multi-omics capabilities of PacBio’s Sequel IIe system in...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0