Kansas City, MO

Pacific Bio (PACB) and Children’s Mercy Kansas City Expand Collaboration Taking a Multi-Omics Approach to Characterize Rare Disease

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) today announced an expanded research collaboration with Children’s Mercy Kansas City, one of the nation’s top pediatric medical systems, to use the multi-omics capabilities of PacBio’s Sequel IIe system in...

www.streetinsider.com

The Providence Journal

Opinion/Murphy: Bills would bring biomarker testing to RI patients

Heather Murphy is a nurse practitioner at the Program in Women's Oncology at Women & Infants and president of the Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts Chapter of the Oncology Nursing Society. Imagine a loved one, friend, or someone you know who has cancer.  It is this person I want you to keep in mind as you read on. Imagine this person is meeting with their oncologist and comes to understand that there is specialized testing that can help...

