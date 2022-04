SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Wofford College baseball team is continuing to make history this year, with the Terriers now ranked in three top 25 polls. They are ranked No. 25 in the D1 Baseball Top 25 poll. They are ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and they are ranked No. 22 in the Baseball America Top 25 poll. The Terriers are also ranked No. 10 in RPI.

