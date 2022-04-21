Busy weekend at UT to impact mobility around campus

Plan your trips and take alternate modes of transportation if possible

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of Texas (UT) will be bustling with activity from April 22-24, hosting family weekend as well as several athletics contests and performing arts events.

The busiest time on campus will be Saturday, April 23. Events start in the morning and continue through the evening, and heavy congestion is anticipated throughout the day.

Saturday's schedule includes:

8:00 am – 11:00 am Longhorn Run (10K/5K)

1:00 pm Family Weekend - University of Texas at Austin

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Longhorn Baseball Game vs Baylor - UFCU Disch-Falk Field

11:30 am Doors Open / 2:00 pm Performance of the Lion King - Bass Concert Hall

2:00 pm Opening of Bevo Boulevard

4:00 pm Doors Open / 6:00 pm Kick-Off Orange-White Game - Texas Football at DKR Stadium

6:00 pm Moody Center - Plaza Event

6:30 pm Doors Open / 8:00 pm show Performance of the Lion King - Bass Concert Hall

7:00 pm Doors Open / 8:00 pm show Bon Jovi 2022 Tour - Moody Center

UT is communicating directly with event ticket holders on how to approach the area and where the designated parking areas are for each event. Austin Transportation (ATD) and the Austin Police Department are also coordinating traffic management to help minimize impacts in the area. ATD’s efforts include:

A traffic control plan for the events happening at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the new Moody Center, and Bass Concert Hall.

Monitoring signal timing and making adjustments in real time to help reduce traffic congestion.

Engaging micromobility providers to ensure devices do not accumulate and impede pedestrian or emergency vehicle access.

If you are not planning to attend the events, please be aware of the increased activity and congestion in the area. If you are attending, consider walking, bicycling or taking CapMetro to get to and from campus without sitting in traffic. For more information on how to get around Austin, visit www.GetThereATX.com.

You can find more at the Texas Athletics website. The Austin Center for Events also has information on additional events permitted around town this weekend.