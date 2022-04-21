Police Use Spike Strips To End Mass Pike Pursuit In Framingham

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Troopers used spike strips on Thursday morning to bring to an end what was the second police pursuit on the Mass Pike in as many days.

Massachusetts State Police said they initially tried to pull over 46-year-old Joseph Lyman of Monterey for driving westbound on the interstate with an expired registration and failing to use a turn signal, but he refused to stop and kept going, “at times reaching excessive speeds.”

The spike strips were deployed and troopers took the suspect into custody in Framingham after a pursuit.

Video from SkyEye showed several police cruisers surrounding Lyman’s car on the highway at about 7:15 a.m. All lanes have since reopened.

Lyman is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court later Thursday on charges including driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to use turn signals and refusing to identify himself to police.

On Wednesday morning, a wanted Illinois man was arrested after leading police on a Mass Pike chase from Charlton to Stockbridge.