ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Police Use Spike Strips To End Mass Pike Pursuit In Framingham

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UhiVF_0fFpWNyb00

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Troopers used spike strips on Thursday morning to bring to an end what was the second police pursuit on the Mass Pike in as many days.

Massachusetts State Police said they initially tried to pull over 46-year-old Joseph Lyman of Monterey for driving westbound on the interstate with an expired registration and failing to use a turn signal, but he refused to stop and kept going, “at times reaching excessive speeds.”

The spike strips were deployed and troopers took the suspect into custody in Framingham after a pursuit.

Video from SkyEye showed several police cruisers surrounding Lyman’s car on the highway at about 7:15 a.m. All lanes have since reopened.

Lyman is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court later Thursday on charges including driving an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to use turn signals and refusing to identify himself to police.

On Wednesday morning, a wanted Illinois man was arrested after leading police on a Mass Pike chase from Charlton to Stockbridge.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

3 Hospitalized, Driver Charged After Slamming Into Massachusetts State Police Cruiser

NORWOOD (CBS) – Three people were hospitalized and a driver is facing charges after their car slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, troopers were on Interstate 95 North near Exit 23 helping with a car fire when a driver slammed his 2014 Mercedes E35 into an unoccupied cruiser. No troopers were hurt. The driver and three passengers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries. The 31 year-old Randolph man, whose identification has not yet been released, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, open container, operating to endanger, failure to move over and speeding.
NORWOOD, MA
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police pursuit ends with driver, passenger arrest

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 39-year-old female driver from Ripon and a 24-year-old male passenger from North Fond du Lac are in custody following a police pursuit Sunday morning. According to the Fond du Lac Police Chief, Aaron Goldstein, a vehicle was driving recklessly in the area of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, MA
State
Illinois State
City
Charlton, MA
City
Stockbridge, MA
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
CBS Boston

Missing Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening off of Portsmouth Street in Concord in the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends had not heard from the Reids after they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex Monday afternoon for a walk in the woods. The Reids’ bodies were found in close proximity...
CONCORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Pike#Mass State#Boston Municipal Court
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Boston

Hospice Nurse Anne Rose Fleurant Accused Of Posing As Home Health Aide To Steal From Elderly Patients

RANDOLPH (CBS) – A Weymouth hospice nurse is accused of stealing from the very people she was supposed to protect – the elderly – and now police are trying to connect victims with their belongings. When asked if she wanted to defend herself outside the Randolph Police station, suspect Anne Rose Fleurant quickly replied, “No,” before getting into her car. The 36-year-old is accused of posing as a home health aide and stealing credit cards, checkbooks and other valuables from seniors across the South Shore. Randolph Police said Fleurant targeted the vulnerable, some suffering from dementia. Anne Rose Fleurant is accused of stealing...
RANDOLPH, MA
CBS Boston

VIDEO: Lawn Chair Flies Out Of Pickup Truck, Cracks Vermont State Police Cruiser Windshield

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont authorities say it’s a good thing that no one was hurt Thursday when a lawn chair came flying out the bed of a pickup truck and hit a State Police cruiser on the highway. Video shows the chair coming loose as the truck changed lanes and cracking the cruiser’s windshield on I-89 in South Burlington. The trooper was able safety pull over to the side of the road. Police ended up ticketing the pickup truck driver for having an unsecured load. Yesterday, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a VSP cruiser. Luckily no one was injured. The pickup's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load. Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times! pic.twitter.com/Jl72JemFMU — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) April 22, 2022 “Remember: Vehicle loads must be properly secured at all times!” State Police tweeted.  
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old From Massachusetts

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts. The Marlborough Police Department in Middlesex County said in a report on Monday, April 18, that Lillian Campbell traveled out of state with 20-year-old Harrison Ryan. Police said they might have been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WBEC AM

Beware: Your Car Won’t Pass Inspection in Massachusetts if This is Worn

Twice since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I have been guilty of being late on having my vehicles inspected. The first time was in late 2020 when I had my wife's vehicle inspected in Pittsfield. That was late by oh, only three months. Then I had my vehicle inspected this past August which was about two months late. I could use the pandemic as an excuse but in reality, I had to just open my eyes and pay attention. Luckily, the folks inspecting the vehicles didn't say anything to me. How embarrassing. More importantly, I didn't get pulled over.
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy