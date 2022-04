As they departed for Toronto last week to continue their first-round NBA playoff series, the 76ers knew of the dangers. Some, they could accept. One, they could not survive. After dual routs of the Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center, they were hoping to complete a sweep, win a week of rest and be qualified for the second postseason round. That option vanished on Saturday with a 110-102 defeat. They didn’t play well. It happens. But they did split the pair in Toronto and will be heavily favored to end the series in Game 5 Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. So the immediate panic, if there was any at all, would be muffled.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO