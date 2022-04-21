Dripping Springs wastewater customers will see their rates go up in June

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Project Connect team is hosting a virtual community meeting to discuss updates on the Blue Line Bridge over Lady Bird Lake. Two options will be presented to the community Tuesday night for potential design options. One option, the cheaper one, is for a light rail and shared-use path. The more expensive option is for a light rail, a shared-use and a bus path. This bus path would run next to the light rail path, but when it gets to the north side of Lady Bird Lake, it would look more like a "double-decker" bridge.

