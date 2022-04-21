ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

3013 Eastchester Road

By Vanessa Londono
New York YIMBY |
 5 days ago

Permits Filed for 3013 Eastchester Road in Baychester, The Bronx. Permits have been filed for a...

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 733 Crotona Park North in Crotona Park East, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 733 Crotona Park North in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Located between Clinton and Prospect Avenues, the lot is near the 174th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Elena Borokhovich of Affordable Living NY is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY |

The Willoughby Completes Construction at 196 Willoughby Street in Downtown Brooklyn

Construction is complete on The Willoughby, a 34-story mixed-use tower at 196 Willoughby Street on Long Island University‘s Downtown Brooklyn campus. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by RXR Realty, the structure yields 476 residential units as well as academic and office spaces, an adjacent athletic field, and parking for 564 vehicles. Hunter Roberts Construction Group served as the general contractor for the project, which is bound by Willoughby Street to the north, Ashland Place to the east, DeKalb Avenue to the south, and Flatbush Avenue Extension to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 7 Terrace View Avenue in Marble Hill, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 7 Terrace View Avenue in Marble Hill, Manhattan. Located between West 225th and West 228th Streets, the lot is near the Marble Hill-225th Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Jim Kwon is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Real Estate
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
New York YIMBY |

32 Oakland Avenue Approaches Topping Out in Jersey City

Construction is nearing topping out on 32 Oakland Avenue, a 15-story residential building in Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by Michels & Waldron Associates, the 446,917-square-foot structure will yield 297 residential units and 58,266 square feet of office space spread over two floors, as well as an automated parking garage with a capacity of 181 vehicles. The property is rising from a large plot at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Washburn Street.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 350 West 44th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 350 West 44th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan. Located between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, the lot is two blocks north of the 42nd Street-Port Authority subway station, serviced by the A, C, and E trains. Yevgeniy Lvovskiy of ZHL Group, under the 350 West 44th LLC, is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Nambar Group

26 Van Reipen Avenue’s Superstructure Rises in Jersey City. Construction is rising on 26 Van Reipen Avenue, a 27-story residential tower in Jersey City‘s seven-building, 2.1-million-square-foot Homestead Place master plan. Designed by C3D Architecture and developed by Nambar Group, the 315-foot-tall structure will yield 235 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts. The property will also feature ground-floor retail, office space on the third floor, and a swimming pool. The development is located at the intersection of Van Reipen Avenue and Homestead Place.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY |

Oxford Properties Completes $2.1B Sale of St. John’s Terminal to Google in Hudson Square, Manhattan

Oxford Properties has sold St. John’s Terminal to Google for $2.1 billion. Located at 550 Washington Street in Hudson Square, the terminal property is designed by COOKFOX and developed by Oxford Properties and will serve as the anchor of Google’s new corporate campus, which comprises 1.7 million square feet along with two additional sites at 315 Hudson Street and 345 Hudson Street.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy