3013 Eastchester Road

26 Van Reipen Avenue’s Superstructure Rises in Jersey City. Construction is rising on 26 Van Reipen Avenue, a 27-story residential tower in Jersey City‘s seven-building, 2.1-million-square-foot Homestead Place master plan. Designed by C3D Architecture and developed by Nambar Group, the 315-foot-tall structure will yield 235 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts. The property will also feature ground-floor retail, office space on the third floor, and a swimming pool. The development is located at the intersection of Van Reipen Avenue and Homestead Place.
