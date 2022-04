Former Oklahoma freshman guard Alston Mason has committed to Missouri State, he announced via Twitter on Friday. Mason reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 4. Mason appeared in 18 games last season and averaged 1.4 points in 6.2 minutes per game. The former three-star recruit saw his minutes decrease as the season went on due to the emergence of freshman guards C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes.

