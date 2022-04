It's nice to see people get rewarded for all the hard work and effort they put into the season. Montana State Athletics has had a banner year in many of their sports, from football to basketball and others. The Montana State football team reached their first national championship game since the 1980s, and both the men's and women's basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament. So shouldn't they be rewarded?

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO