Ithaca, NY

Williams Street will close for a month on Ithaca’s east hill for repaving

By Mark H. Anbinder
14850.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Ithaca says Williams Street on Ithaca’s east hill will close Monday for about a month as crews “remove old asphalt, repave, grade with two coarse asphalt.” The steep...

www.14850.com

Comments / 0

