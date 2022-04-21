Williams Street will close for a month on Ithaca’s east hill for repaving

On April 20 around 4:14 p.m. the Ithaca Police Department and the Ithaca Fire Department responded to the area of 408 E. State St. for a box truck that ran into a NYSEG Pole. Upon arrival Officers shut down the area of E. State St between Seneca way and Stewart Ave. According to the driver of the truck, his brakes failed coming down E. State St. In order to avoid hurting anyone down the hill, he attempted to stop his vehicle by running into the NYSEG pole.

ITHACA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO