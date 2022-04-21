Williams Street will close for a month on Ithaca’s east hill for repaving

Construction is rising on 323 East 79th Street, a 17-story residential tower in the Yorkville section of the Upper East Side. Designed by Woods Bagot Architects and developed by Boomerang Development Group, which purchased the property from Spruce Capital Partners for $13.7 million, the 214-foot-tall structure will yield 35,045 square feet and 15 full-floor condominium units. Each will feature a three-bedroom, two-bathroom layout with direct elevator access, and some will span two floors. Sunlight Construction AA LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located on a narrow plot between First and Second Avenues.
