Click here to read the full article. UK broadcasting union Bectu has launched a campaign for better working conditions in drama following the breakdown of negotiations with Pact over the pair’s agreement. Bectu’s campaign is demanding improved working conditions, seeking to improve terms and to create a more sustainable industry for crew, many of whom are suffering from burnout, low morale and compromising their health with excessive hours. The move comes with mental health and wellbeing in the industry a hot topic, with the latest report from The Film and TV Charity finding that 65% are considering leaving the industry and 13%...

BUSINESS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO