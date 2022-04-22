ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Woman shoots stranger who refused to leave front porch in Spring area, deputies say

By Courtney Carpenter
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

It was a scary morning for a family in northeast Harris County when a stranger wouldn't leave their front porch, and moments later, shots were fired.

SkyEye video from above the home in the 2500 block of Joyful Forest Drive in the Breckenridge Forest Subdivision showed a lot of blood on the driveway and in the entrance area of the home.

ABC13 reporter Erica Simon spoke with the homeowner involved off-camera, who said she was still trying to process everything that happened Thursday morning just after 6 a.m.

The woman said she was getting her kids ready for school when she noticed a man she didn't recognize on her front porch.

That's when Harris County sheriff's deputies said the woman called 911. She told operators the man wouldn't leave.

Doorbell camera footage reportedly shows the woman asking the man repeatedly to leave.

Eventually, she came outside. Deputies said while holding the man at gunpoint, she called family members for backup.

When the man did not comply with the homeowner's request to leave, she fired her gun, investigators said.

"Mom was getting ready to actually take the kids to school, and that's when she was alerted from her motion that somebody was on her front porch. And that's when all this started," Investigator Bryan O'Neal said. "So definitely not a good way to start your morning on Thursday morning."

Deputies said the mother shot the man between four and six times. The woman's boyfriend, who lives nearby, showed up at the scene and also reportedly fired his gun.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition and identity are unknown. Investigators believe he is between the ages of 45 and 50.

There are still a lot of questions about why the man was at the home in the first place. It is unclear if he was at the home by mistake or was possibly intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

When it comes to possible charges, the Harris County District Attorney's Office will be reviewing the case. The homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

Deputies said the mother and her children were unharmed.

Comments / 42

karen westerfield
1d ago

If she was inside and already called 911? Why go outside and shoot him?I mean if he's not breaking in the house cops on the way....let them do their job. May not be an open shut case for her. If her and kids were safe inside.

Marva Hordge
1d ago

sounds fishy was he an ex?was he at the wrong house?was he mentally ill?was he......?why did the boyfriend fire his gun as well if she shot him 4 or 5 times.A lot of unanswered questions here

Oh Wise One...
2d ago

You did the right thing, Mom. And helped make the world a better place. 👍 SuperMom! 🏆❤️.

KHOU

Body of woman found inside box in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police said they found the body of a woman in a box Sunday in southwest Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, they got a call about a suspicious package with a bad odor in the 7000 block of Bissonnet Street (near the intersection with Beechnut Street) around noon.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
