Environmental Liabilities, Creditors, and Corporate Pollution: Evidence from the Apex Oil Ruling
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that corporate pollution is the primary source of U.S. land and water pollution that increase cancer, reproductive, neurodevelopmental, and premature death rates. Extensive research examines how environmental regulations influence pollution and health. This work suggests that corporate decision-makers do not fully internalize the social costs...corpgov.law.harvard.edu
Comments / 0