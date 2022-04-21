Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Herald
Summers named parade grand marshal
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Terry J. Summers will serve as the grand marshal of Sunday’s 2022 Christmas Parade in downtown Washington Court House. As a husband, father, grandfather, business owner and community leader, Summers has continually shown his commitment, dedication and service to the...
Record-Herald
WCH woman turns 100-years-old
On Nov. 21, Eleanor Hixon of Washington Court House turned 100 years old!. Hixon resides at Court House Manor’s Assisted Living area and gets along tremendously at 100 years old. The employees of the Assisted Living Center decorated Hixon’s front door with balloons, banners, and candy to celebrate the...
Record-Herald
Southern State students inducted into PTK honor society
The membership of one of higher education’s most recognized honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), was enhanced by the induction of several new members at a Nov. 17 ceremony held on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus. Founded in 1918, PTK honors academic achievement in two-year colleges. To...
Record-Herald
Close to dying from COVID
GREENFIELD — When Kevin Jennings lost his mother to COVID-19 he hoped that would be the last of the pandemic’s wrath on his loved ones. If there’s one thing the coronavirus has proven over the past two years, it’s that it is persistent. One week after his mother’s funeral, everyone in Kevin’s family tested positive.
Record-Herald
WCH DORA in effect next weekend
The City of Washington Court House’s DORA debut took place the weekend of Nov. 11-12 and will next be available Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The DORA, Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, is an approximately 63.22 acre space allotted in the downtown area of the city. Chelsie Baker,...
Record-Herald
Lady Lions compete at Hoosier Gym
KNIGHTSTOWN — The Washington Lady Lions took a trip to Knightstown, Indiana on Saturday to play the Unioto Lady Shermans at the historic Hoosier Gym. Hoosier Gym was the home gymnasium for the Hickory Huskers basketball team from the 1986 film ‘Hoosiers’. It was all Unioto from...
Record-Herald
Local girls teams in action Saturday
The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team was back in action Saturday, Nov. 19 at Dayton Stivers. Miami Trace won this game, 71-17 to improve to 1-1 on the season. The Washington Lady Lions traveled to Indiana to play the Shermans from Unioto High School. Unioto won this game,...
Record-Herald
The Pipes of Christmas
A Greenfield remedy for lingering post-pandemic blues will be an uplifting Christmas musical extravaganza to unfold Sunday, Dec. 18. The Pipes of Christmas will highlight the three magnificent and historical organs in Greenfield. The musical tour will consist of an inspiring Christmas half hour organ recital at each of the...
Record-Herald
Miami Trace defeats Dayton Stivers, 71-17
DAYTON — The Miami Trace varsity girls basketball team is 1-1 on the season after the first weekend of play. Miami Trace visited Dayton Stivers Saturday, Nov. 19 and routed the home team, 71-17. The Panthers scored enough points in the first quarter (19) to win the game. Miami...
Comments / 0