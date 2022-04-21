ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Heidi Klum & Sofia Vergara at the America`s Got Talent Season 17 Kick-Off

thefashionistastories.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday evening(April 20th) Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara hit the red carpet for the America`s Got Talent Season 17 Kick-Off in LA. Heidi Klum came through sparkling...

www.thefashionistastories.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Set to Make Guest Appearance on Major Paramount+ Reality Series

“Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White will trade in her letter board for a judge’s clipboard as she joins the lineup of guests on a major Paramount+ reality show. White will guest star on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ on May 20. Previous winners of the flagship show will compete to see who’s the “Queen of All Queens” and receives a cash prize of $200,000. This differs from previous “All-Stars” seasons. This time, the competitors will all be winners, rather than runner-ups, who compete for the grand prize.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Sofia Vergara
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian Twinning With Her Kids in Adorable Family Photo

Fashion genes clearly run in the family. Easter was last week, but Kim Kardashian is still in the holiday spirit. On April 25, the 41-year-old old shared an adorable pic to Instagram with her kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2—whose dad is her ex Kanye West—wearing matching Easter pajamas adorned with baby chicks and colorful eggs.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Selena Gomez, ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star perform iconic song in viral video

“Wizards of Waverly Place” alums Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone had a special treat for fans over the weekend. According to People magazine and Billboard, the 29-year-old actresses, who starred in the Disney sitcom from 2007 to 2012, shared a video Saturday night of the pair performing the iconic “Crazy Hat Song” from the show’s first season.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy