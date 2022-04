Pooh Shiesty, the 22-year-old rapper born Lontrell Dennell Williams, Jr., has been sentenced to five years in prison for his Florida gun conspiracy conviction in Miami Federal Court, Rolling Stone reports. In January, Shiesty pleaded guilty to one federal charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. The rapper originally faced a total of four charges, but three charges that could have resulted in a life-in-prison sentence were dropped. The charges stemmed from an October 2020 incident near Miami, where Shiesty was accused of participating in a robbery where two men were shot and injured.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO