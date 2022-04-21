Changes in neural processing and evaluation of negative facial expressions after administration of an open-label placebo
A recent event-related potential (ERP) study found that an open-label placebo (OLP) reduced emotional distress during the viewing of unpleasant scenes and the amplitude of the late positive potential (LPP). The present ERP experiment aimed at a conceptual replication of this finding and investigated OLP effects during affective face processing. The...www.nature.com
