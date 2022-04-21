ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Author Correction: Droplet microfluidics for the highly controlled synthesis of branched gold nanoparticles

By Sara Abalde-Cela
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-20754-x, published online 05 February 2018. This Article contains errors. "This is the first time branched gold NPs have been synthesised in a microfluidics platform.". "This is the first time branched gold NPs have been synthesised in a microdroplets platform.". Additionally, in the Reference list...

