Reviews with Maggie: Applebee’s

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
GALESBURG — There are plenty of 8-year-olds who love cupcakes, but how many actually enjoy baking them? Better yet, can you name one who has their own bakery business?
Such is the case for Raleigh Gibbons, a third-grade student at Silas Elementary School. Gibbons, with plenty of help from his mom Jessica Gibbons and...
When GENERAL HOSPITAL’s production shut down in mid-April for the soap’s spring hiatus, Laura Wright (Carly) decided to make the most of her time off by scheduling a short vacation with her longtime beau, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter)! The real-life love birds are used to the sunny weather of Southern California, but they traded the Pacific Ocean for the Atlantic Ocean and headed to beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, for a few days!
Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
For the first time since its 2008 opening, the nonprofit Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will begin charging $3 admission.
Proceeds from the fee, which begins Friday on Arbor Day, will be used to offset costs of improvements, ongoing maintenance and educational programming.
...
Just Kitchen Holdings Corp (OTC: JKHCF) has signed an agreement with Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) to sell IHOP's food items from multiple ghost kitchen locations. Through its seven ghost kitchen locations in Taiwan, Just Kitchen will provide IHOP's Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Burritos, Bowls, and more. The seven...
Comments / 0