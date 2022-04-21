ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston’s racial homeownership gap has widened. What will it take to fix things?

Dorchester Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse hunting in Boston can often feel like one of those reality TV dating shows. There’s the first meeting, where you and a dozen or so other contestants circle the object of your desire. You fall in love, maybe make a proposal, and then more likely than not … you get...

www.dotnews.com

Comments / 7

Kyle is a hero
4d ago

How about finishing high school and trying to actually be a family and father your kids?

Reply
6
MassLive.com

Herb Chambers, billionaire businessman of car dealership fame, selling Back Bay condo for $18 million

Car-dealership tycoon Herb Chambers has listed his Back Bay condo overlooking the the Boston Public Garden for sale for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The roughly 3,300-square-foot home located at 220 Boylston St. at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences features three bedrooms and a study. It was listed for sale on April 14 by agent Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.
BOSTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

Mitt Romney’s Boston Area Home is on Airbnb for $25,000 a Month or $1,500 a Night for Private Events

171 Marsh Street in Belmont, Massachusetts, is listed by Elizabeth O'Brien with Senne Living, and can be yours for $25,000 monthly or $1,500 each night for private parties. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's former home, just outside Boston next to Cambridge, is described in the listing as a welcoming, quintessential New England manor and home sitting on 2 1/2 rolling acres of privacy with over 7600 stately square feet inside.
BELMONT, MA
Yana Bostongirl

This Massachusetts Based Institution Conducted Horrible Experiments Exposing Residents to Radioactive Isotopes

Mental institutionPhoto by Alex Brisbey on Unsplash. Previously called the Experimental School for Teaching and Training Idiotic Children, then Massachusetts School for Idiotic Children, the institution was renamed the Walter E Fernald Developmental Center. It was located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and is considered to be the "poster child" of the American Eugenics movement in the 1920s.
WALTHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Housing Market#Mortgage#Racism#House#Wbur
WCVB

William Allen unanimously granted parole after historic commutation in Massachusetts

NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who had his murder sentence commuted after serving nearly three decades in prison will be released on parole. The state's Parole Board unanimously voted on Wednesday to grant parole to William Allen, of Brockton, just over two months after the Massachusetts Governor's Council unanimously voted to commute his first-degree murder sentence.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

House Democrats on Beacon Hill shoot down tax-break efforts in Monday budget debate

House Democrats kicked off debate Monday on a nearly $50 billion state budget bill by rejecting Republican-led efforts to weave tax relief into the annual spending plan. Massachusetts raked in more than $5 billion in surplus tax revenues last fiscal year and is running at least $1.5 billion ahead of the current year’s projections, performance that — coupled with more than $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act socked away for future use — has generated a steady hum of calls for relief.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won over the weekend; sold in Boston, Weymouth and Stoneham

Multiple $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts over the weekend. The first two prizes were won on Friday. A $100,000 prize for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” was won off of a ticket purchased at Shawmut Grocery in Boston. The other $100,000 winning ticket, sold the same day, was purchased at Town Convenience in Stoneham. It was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Ranked 4th ‘Most Livable’ City In America By AARP

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

The Hilarious Peanut Law Boston Still Has On The Books

You're at Sunday Mass in the middle of the sermon. As everyone goes quiet during the homily, a somber and reflective period as the priest speaks from behind the podium, you suddenly hear a faint crunching sound. It sounds muffled, hushed as if whoever is making the noise doesn't want to be heard. There's a sudden crack that echoes throughout the church, and just as everyone turns around to look, they see someone in the far back quickly trying to shove a plastic bag of something into his pocket. Are those peanut shells on the floor?
BOSTON, MA

