Strum, WI

Posts in April 21, 2022

By Tyler Bue
wwisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Bue - Two Eau Claire police officers were injured while they were taking an intoxicated man into custody...

wwisradio.com

WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
WIFR

Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week. Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the...
ALTOONA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend crash, man dead: sheriff

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 79-year-old West Bend man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said it was notified of "an erratic driver" around 3:40 p.m. The person ended up driving into oncoming traffic on State Highway 33 near West Bend Municipal Airport.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Walmart Sign In Hudson, Wisconsin Has … An Obvious Misspelling

HUDSON, WIS. (WCCO) — A Walmart sign just across the border in Hudson, Wisconsin is turning some heads. Outside the retail store on 2222 Crest View Drive, a large sign shows “Walmarrt.” According to Walmart, its corporate office took a call from the store Wednesday about the sign and it appears part of the sign blew off. In video taken at the store, the font does appear to be larger on the last two letters. Walmart says repairs are expected soon. (credit: CBS) A Reddit post from February pointed out the typo, so it’s been in this state for a while and has inspired some funny takes in the meantime. “That’s where the Pirates shop,” said one user. “Oh, that’s a turnt up WalMarrt,” said another.
HUDSON, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Crews battle blaze at Weston home

Fire crews were called Thursday evening to a blaze at a home in Weston, according to emergency scanner traffic. The blaze was reported just after 6 p.m. on Rodney Street, where flames were seen coming from the roof of the home. All occupants appear to have escaped safely. There’s no...
WESTON, WI

