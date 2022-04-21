ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 20,000 car seats recalled over choking hazard

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzqbv_0fFnOoKC00

Over 20,000 car seats are being recalled due to loose pieces of foam that can present a choking hazard to kids.

The recall impacts certain CYBEX Sirona M Convertible Child Car Seats, which were manufactured between November 3, 2017, and August 31, 2018, and include model numbers 518000385, 518002153, 518000387, 518002145, 518002149, 518002151 and 519000211.

The recall, posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), impacts about 20,526 car seats. The documents said children can pick pieces of foam from the child seat headrest pad, posing a choking hazard.

To fix the issue, Columbus Trading-Partners USA, Inc will mail a kit with instructions on how to seal the headrest foam, free of charge.

CYBEX did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Cake Recall Issued, 'Serious or Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction' Possible

Tova Industries, LLC of Louisville, KY, has voluntarily recalled the product Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) due to the presence of undeclared milk. A person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
FOOD SAFETY
GMA

