GALESBURG — There are plenty of 8-year-olds who love cupcakes, but how many actually enjoy baking them? Better yet, can you name one who has their own bakery business? Such is the case for Raleigh Gibbons, a third-grade student at Silas Elementary School. Gibbons, with plenty of help from his mom Jessica Gibbons and...

GALESBURG, IL ・ 46 MINUTES AGO