Best Adams hybrid of all time? – GolfWRXers discuss

Please let me know if you need any other pictures or views of the putter. It rolls just as nice as it looks. Selling my stock series from Logan Olson. This was from his drop in late September 2021. Putter is 34 inches and has only been used on course once (this last Saturday), seems that mallets continue to work better for me. Anyways, this is a gorgeous putter like all of Logans work. The original leather headcover comes with it. I am looking for $1000 (includes shipping to the US) or best offer. Please let me know if you have any questions or need any more pictures. All pictures were taken 10 minutes ago.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO