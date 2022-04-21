ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Best Adams hybrid of all time? – GolfWRXers discuss

By Gianni Magliocco
GolfWRX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our forums, our members have been discussing Adams hybrids. WRXer ‘AbSWFPGA’ kicks off the thread saying:. “Was cleaning out the club room and found some old Adams hybrids. Arguably Adams made...

The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Is this the worst tee shot you have ever seen?

Some people say "drive for show and putt for dough." As much as your short game is important, I have always thought this phrase is nonsense. A tee shot is as important as your putting. There is no point in being an expert on the greens if you are taking...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: LA Open has star sighting confirmed by Nasa

The final Sunday in April of 2022 saw five winners confirmed and crowned across the golf-tour globe. No win was more dominant than the LPGA, and no event was more of a nail-biter than the PGA Tour Champions. The PGA Tour celebrated its only, annual team event in New Orleans, and tournaments in Brazil and Spain rounded out the week’s slate. The northeast may finally have bid farewell to the snows of winter, so put on your flip-flops and help us run down this week’s tour events.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Trump Doral to host LIV Golf season finale; More big names heavily linked to Saudi-backed tour

LIV Golf Invitational Series today announced Trump National Doral Miami as the host for the season-ending Team Championship set for October 27-30. The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded four-day, four-round, match play knock-out event featuring 12 teams competing for $50MM. The first-place team will walk away with $16m, followed by $10m for second, and $8m for third with each player on the team receiving a 25% cut of earnings. The Team Championship is the eighth and final event on the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.
GOLF
#Hybrids
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (4/25/22): Sub 70 639 CB Raw irons

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Ex-caddie reveals Tiger’s greatest rival…and it’s not Phil Mickelson

Many would expect Williams to say Mickelson was Woods’ greatest rival considering he had six major championships in Woods’ era and is a fellow world golf hall of fame member. However, according to the Kiwi, Vijay Singh was actually Tiger’s biggest on course rival. Williams said: “You...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Pablo Larrazabal’s winning WITB: 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees) 3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (15 degrees) 5-wood: Callaway Epic Speed (18 degrees) Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (24), Callaway Apex TCB (5-7), Callaway Apex MB (8-PW) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100. Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48,...
GOLF
The Ledger

Upper and lower body workouts at same time

When you can squeeze in an upper and a lower body workout at the same time, that's a win-win situation. Combination moves will force your mind and body to work slightly harder than if you are just doing a basic simple move. ...
WORKOUTS
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Players irons with the most offset? – GolfWRXers discuss

“Which current or recent player’s iron has the most offset? I’m a picker and pretty happy with my T100s. But, I have always liked the look of offset with my irons, having grown up in an era before offset was a dirty word. I doubt that there are any current blades that qualify, but how about one-piece forged cavity backs?”
GOLF
GolfWRX

Nick Pluss

Please let me know if you need any other pictures or views of the putter. It rolls just as nice as it looks. Selling my stock series from Logan Olson. This was from his drop in late September 2021. Putter is 34 inches and has only been used on course once (this last Saturday), seems that mallets continue to work better for me. Anyways, this is a gorgeous putter like all of Logans work. The original leather headcover comes with it. I am looking for $1000 (includes shipping to the US) or best offer. Please let me know if you have any questions or need any more pictures. All pictures were taken 10 minutes ago.
SPORTS
GolfWRX

Jonathan Byrd WITB 2022 (April)

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (9 degrees @8) 3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond T (16 degrees) Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees) Irons: Callaway X-Forged UT (24 degrees), Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour White X100. Wedges: Vokey Design SM9 (50-08F,54-10S @55), Vokey...
GOLF
GolfWRX

R&A to reject Greg Norman’s exemption request to compete at Open Championship

Never far from the headlines these days, Greg Norman has again caught the eye of the golf world with his attempt to play at this year’s 150th Open at St.Andrews in July. Already filling the column inches as CEO of LIV Golf Investments, a series of Saudi-backed golf events that run directly opposite a trio of well-established PGA Tour events, Norman is in again.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele’s winning WITBs: 2022 Zurich Classic

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees) 3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees) 7-wood: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees) Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100. Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), SM9 (56-08M @57), SM8 Prototype (62-08M @61) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour...
GOLF
GolfWRX

TaylorMade, G/Fore shoe collab is awesome

TaylorMade, the American sports equipment manufacturing company focused on golf equipment you know well, just teamed up with G/Fore, a golf fashion company. The two golf brands have collaborated on two different styles of G4’s men’s golf shoes: the Gallivanter and MG4+. The Gallivanter comes in two colors,...
APPAREL

