Mabel Townsend Bender, 96, of Dagsboro, passed away at her home Saturday, April 23, 2022, with her family and friends by her side. Mabel was born April 26, 1925, in Ocean View, to the late Joshua and Ollie (Banks) Rickards. Mabel retired after 25 years from the U.S. Postal Service, as the postmistress of the Clarksville post office. She was a lifetime member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, a longtime member and board member of the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro and a member of the La Rosso Capello Red Hat Society. Mabel attended Saint George’s United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group.

