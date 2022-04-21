ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem Lake Playground Parking Lot Closed April 21-22

The parking lot next to the playground at Salem Lake Point will be closed Thursday and Friday, April 21-22, for paving.

The playground itself will be open, as will the Salem Lake Trail. Visitors can park in the lots at the Salem Lake Marina, Linville Road, New Greensboro Road or the upper lot on Salem Lake Road. The gates for the Salem Lake Marina parking lot will be closed promptly at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Trail users planning on being out past 7:30 p.m. should park in one of the other lots to avoid being locked in.

