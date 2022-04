Camryn Johnson placed first at the US Kids Golf event in Lincoln in the girls 15-18 year old division. Broken Bow girls golf was well represented in junior golf events this past weekend. Four individuals represented Broken Bow girls golf in the Nebraska Junior Golf girls spring series. The series consists of three events. The first event of the series took place Saturday (4/23) at Oakland Golf Course. Molly Custer finished 9th overall with an 87. Camryn Johnson tied for 15th with a 94. Emery Custer, a senior this year at Broken Bow high school and who has signed to join the Concordia University girls golf program, tied for 24th with a 102 and Skylar Benjamin tied for 36th with a 118. The second event of the series is scheduled for April 30th at Awarii Dunes golf course and the third event is scheduled for May 7th at the York Country Club.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO