Joaquin Castillo, 96, Mountain Home (Kirby)

On April 21, 1996, an EF-3 tornado hit downtown Fort Smith, Arkansas. The storm caused four deaths, including two young children. "I always, always feel like it was yesterday, not as long as it's been. The memories of everything, like the CPR, the bad memories that you kind of wish you didn't remember but you do, they're always right there," Lisa Gallagher said.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman involved in a crash earlier this month has died. Mary Poole, 78, of Batesville died Sunday, April 17, at White River Medical Center. Arkansas State Police said in an updated crash report that Poole suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 3:21 p.m. April 8 in the 4800-block of Highway 69 in Independence County.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash Friday afternoon involving a child on a bicycle and a car. Jonesboro police said the crash happened about 5 p.m. near West Nettleton Avenue and Elmdale Place. They could not tell us the age of the child or details about...
VIDEO: Man who is one of the last people in iron lung says his life is 'incredible'. Paul Alexander, one of the last people in an iron lung, said he has lived an "incredible life" despite his condition. RECORDED 4/21/22: Gov. Hutchinson and company officials discuss the Toro, Inc. acquisition...
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friends, family and classmates remembered Rogers teen, Alexus Nguyen on Thursday night. The community gathered for a vigil at Rogers High School to honor the life of Alexus who was found dead inside a car last week. People who knew Alexus described her as caring and selfless. Her mom, Laquita Nguyen, […]
A body was discovered in a submerged vehicle found in Fulton County on Tuesday. According to a release from Fulton County Sheriff Joe Boshears, the department received a report concerning a submerged vehicle at the Cold Springs access on the Spring River in Mammoth Spring around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. After...
Comments / 0