Joaquin Castillo, 96, Mountain Home (Kirby)

On April 21, 1996, an EF-3 tornado hit downtown Fort Smith, Arkansas. The storm caused four deaths, including two young children. "I always, always feel like it was yesterday, not as long as it's been. The memories of everything, like the CPR, the bad memories that you kind of wish you didn't remember but you do, they're always right there," Lisa Gallagher said.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO