MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU spring practices concluded with its annual Gold-Blue Spring Game Saturday, the Gold team finding itself winners. The Gold team got out to an early 15-0 lead - a touchdown from Lyn-J Dixon early in the game, followed by five points off an Aubrey Burks spring game-rule interception - but allowed 14 unanswered points from the Blue team in the second quarter before pulling ahead with a field goal at half.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO