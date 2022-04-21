Union Pacific says track congestion hurting ability to meet demand

April 21 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) said on Thursday congestion on tracks was hurting its ability to meet shipping demand even as price hikes helped the U.S. railroad operator top market expectations for quarterly results.

Operational snags have added to the labor shortage and other problems of the company that functions in 23 U.S. states and connects East Coast ports to key terminals such as Chicago.

"Operationally, we did not meet expectations, which is having an impact on our customers," Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz said on Thursday.

The railroad's customer CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N) last week warned of delays in shipment of its nitrogen fertilizers after Union Pacific asked certain shippers to reduce the volume of private cars on its railroad.

Freight shipment demand, however, has allowed companies including Union Pacific to raise prices and mitigate the impact of congestion, labor shortage and rising costs.

The company's net income in the quarter ended March 31 rose to $1.63 billion, or $2.57 per share, from $1.34 billion, or $2 per share, a year earlier.

Volumes rose 4%, led by bulk and industrial commodities while the operating ratio, a key profitability metric, improved to 59.4% from 60.1% a year earlier.

Total operating revenue in the quarter rose to $5.86 billion, topping analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company reported adjusted profit of $2.57 per share compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.56 per share.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

