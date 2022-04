RALEIGH – Foreclosures are surging in Wake County, according to the latest data from ATTOM Data Solutions, which published a report on foreclosure activity this week. Even in a highly competitive housing market, in a region that has seen strong gains in equity growth and total housing market value, nearly three times more homeowners lost their homes to foreclosure in the first quarter of 2022 than did in 2021 in Wake County.

