Humana to sell majority stake in hospice business to CD&R for $2.8 billion

Signage for Humana Inc. is pictured at a health facility in Queens, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

April 21 (Reuters) - Humana Inc (HUM.N) said on Thursday it would sell a 60% interest in the hospice and personal care divisions of its Kindred at Home unit for $2.8 billion to private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, sending its shares up nearly 2% before the bell.

The U.S. health insurer took full ownership of home health care business Kindred at Home last year after acquiring the remaining 60% stake it did not own from TPG Capital for $5.7 billion to expand its patient care business.

Humana said it intends to use proceeds from the transaction for repayment of debt and share buybacks.

The company does not anticipate a material impact to 2022 earnings from this transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Once the deal closes, the hospice and personal care divisions will be restructured into a standalone operation with David Causby, the current president and CEO of these segments, leading the business.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as financial advisers to Humana, while Deutsche Bank Securities Inc and UBS Investment Bank are acting as financial advisers to CD&R.

(This story corrects to reflect the units of Kindred at Home in deal)

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

