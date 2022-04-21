ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Humana to sell majority stake in hospice business to CD&R for $2.8 billion

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6nsA_0fFlrGlF00
Signage for Humana Inc. is pictured at a health facility in Queens, New York City, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

April 21 (Reuters) - Humana Inc (HUM.N) said on Thursday it would sell a 60% interest in the hospice and personal care divisions of its Kindred at Home unit for $2.8 billion to private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, sending its shares up nearly 2% before the bell.

The U.S. health insurer took full ownership of home health care business Kindred at Home last year after acquiring the remaining 60% stake it did not own from TPG Capital for $5.7 billion to expand its patient care business.

Humana said it intends to use proceeds from the transaction for repayment of debt and share buybacks.

The company does not anticipate a material impact to 2022 earnings from this transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Once the deal closes, the hospice and personal care divisions will be restructured into a standalone operation with David Causby, the current president and CEO of these segments, leading the business.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as financial advisers to Humana, while Deutsche Bank Securities Inc and UBS Investment Bank are acting as financial advisers to CD&R.

(This story corrects to reflect the units of Kindred at Home in deal)

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humana#Hospice#Cd R#Kindred At Home#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Tpg Capital#Llc#Barclays#Ubs Investment Bank
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 by 2025?

Increased visibility and crypto market dynamics led SHIB to historic gains last year. A number of catalysts would need to be executed flawlessly to send Shiba Inu higher. However, finding itself in the doghouse is the more likely scenario. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy