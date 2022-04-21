ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inhibitory effect of concomitantly administered rabies immunoglobulins on the immunogenicity of commercial and candidate human rabies vaccines in hamsters

By Marie-Clotilde Bernard
Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization protocol for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) recommends extensive wound washing, immediate vaccination, and administration of rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) in severe category III exposures. Some studies have shown that RIG can interfere with rabies vaccine immunogenicity to some extent. We investigated the interference of RIG on a next...

