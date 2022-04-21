Cylindromatosis drives synapse pruning and weakening by promoting macroautophagy through Akt-mTOR signaling

Of the laws of inheritance attributed to Gregor Mendel the first is the Law of Segregation: that the two alleles in a heterozygote have an equal chance of contributing to its gametes. In this essay, we will consider circumstances, documented in animals and plants, where there is bias in favour of one type of allele over another in transmission, thereby breaking the first law. That violation of his law is no bad reflection on Mendel's astonishing insight; indeed his law forms the valued null hypothesis that leads to further understanding of the complexity of inheritance. The deviation from 1:1 transmission is commonly termed 'meiotic drive' whether the anomaly arises from a meiotic process or at a post-meiotic stage of gametogenesis (Zimmering et al. 1970). Indeed some of the best studied meiotic drive systems-particularly in animals (e.g. Segregation Distorter in Drosophila melanogaster and t-haplotypes in Mus musculus)-involve interactions among the four products of meiosis in males with chemical destruction of the two spermatids carrying one allele by the two spermatids carrying the other; hence the term 'killer meiotic drive' (Zanders and Unckless 2019). In this essay, we will focus on 'true meiotic drive' where the distorted transmission does arise within meiosis itself (Zanders and Unckless 2019), specifically in females. Here, the non-transmission of one of the products of meiotic division is inherent in the gametogenic process-with the formation of a polar body as the functionless by-product of division, with the egg continuing on as the viable entity. The meiotic drive is therefore the biased segregation in favour of one type of allele such that it is most commonly retained in the egg at the cost of the other type of allele, which most commonly ends up in the polar body. The biased segregation can occur at either the first or second division of meiosis-both of which generate a functionless polar body, such that there is ultimately only one viable product of the two divisions-the final version of the egg, which then becomes a zygote on fertilisation. Alleles that show meiotic drive are often termed 'cheaters' (Lyttle 1993) or 'selfish' genetic elements (Lindholm et al. 2016; Fishman and McIntosh 2019). Because of the winner-loser aspect of female meiosis (the losing allele going into the polar body, the winner staying in the egg), the system appears readily exploitable by those cheating alleles-all else being equal, selection would seem to strongly favour cheating (where 'cheating' is defying the equal transmission of alleles from heterozygotes expected under Mendel's first law). On these grounds, it is probable that true meiotic drive in females has occurred frequently over evolutionary time, and that this frequency of occurrence has perhaps been hugely underestimated.

