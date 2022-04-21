ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Cylindromatosis drives synapse pruning and weakening by promoting macroautophagy through Akt-mTOR signaling

By Alexis S. Zajicek
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lysine-63 deubiquitinase cylindromatosis (CYLD) is long recognized as a tumor suppressor in immunity and inflammation, and its loss-of-function mutations lead to familial cylindromatosis. However, recent studies reveal that CYLD is enriched in mammalian brain postsynaptic densities, and a gain-of-function mutation causes frontotemporal dementia (FTD), suggesting critical roles at excitatory synapses....

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The evolutionary significance of meiotic drive

Of the laws of inheritance attributed to Gregor Mendel the first is the Law of Segregation: that the two alleles in a heterozygote have an equal chance of contributing to its gametes. In this essay, we will consider circumstances, documented in animals and plants, where there is bias in favour of one type of allele over another in transmission, thereby breaking the first law. That violation of his law is no bad reflection on Mendel's astonishing insight; indeed his law forms the valued null hypothesis that leads to further understanding of the complexity of inheritance. The deviation from 1:1 transmission is commonly termed 'meiotic drive' whether the anomaly arises from a meiotic process or at a post-meiotic stage of gametogenesis (Zimmering et al. 1970). Indeed some of the best studied meiotic drive systems-particularly in animals (e.g. Segregation Distorter in Drosophila melanogaster and t-haplotypes in Mus musculus)-involve interactions among the four products of meiosis in males with chemical destruction of the two spermatids carrying one allele by the two spermatids carrying the other; hence the term 'killer meiotic drive' (Zanders and Unckless 2019). In this essay, we will focus on 'true meiotic drive' where the distorted transmission does arise within meiosis itself (Zanders and Unckless 2019), specifically in females. Here, the non-transmission of one of the products of meiotic division is inherent in the gametogenic process-with the formation of a polar body as the functionless by-product of division, with the egg continuing on as the viable entity. The meiotic drive is therefore the biased segregation in favour of one type of allele such that it is most commonly retained in the egg at the cost of the other type of allele, which most commonly ends up in the polar body. The biased segregation can occur at either the first or second division of meiosis-both of which generate a functionless polar body, such that there is ultimately only one viable product of the two divisions-the final version of the egg, which then becomes a zygote on fertilisation. Alleles that show meiotic drive are often termed 'cheaters' (Lyttle 1993) or 'selfish' genetic elements (Lindholm et al. 2016; Fishman and McIntosh 2019). Because of the winner-loser aspect of female meiosis (the losing allele going into the polar body, the winner staying in the egg), the system appears readily exploitable by those cheating alleles-all else being equal, selection would seem to strongly favour cheating (where 'cheating' is defying the equal transmission of alleles from heterozygotes expected under Mendel's first law). On these grounds, it is probable that true meiotic drive in females has occurred frequently over evolutionary time, and that this frequency of occurrence has perhaps been hugely underestimated.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

Although CT radiomics has shown promising results in the evaluation of vertebral fractures, the need for manual segmentation of fractured vertebrae limited the routine clinical implementation of radiomics. Therefore, automated segmentation of fractured vertebrae is needed for successful clinical use of radiomics. In this study, we aimed to develop and validate an automated algorithm for segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies on CT, and to evaluate the applicability of the algorithm in a radiomics prediction model to differentiate benign and malignant fractures. A convolutional neural network was trained to perform automated segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies using 341 vertebrae with benign or malignant fractures from 158 patients, and was validated on independent test sets (internal test, 86 vertebrae [59 patients]; external test, 102 vertebrae [59 patients]). Then, a radiomics model predicting fracture malignancy on CT was constructed, and the prediction performance was compared between automated and human expert segmentations. The algorithm achieved good agreement with human expert segmentation at testing (Dice similarity coefficient, 0.93"“0.94; cross-sectional area error, 2.66"“2.97%; average surface distance, 0.40"“0.54Â mm). The radiomics model demonstrated good performance in the training set (AUC, 0.93). In the test sets, automated and human expert segmentations showed comparable prediction performances (AUC, internal test, 0.80 vs 0.87, p"‰="‰0.044; external test, 0.83 vs 0.80, p"‰="‰0.37). In summary, we developed and validated an automated segmentation algorithm that showed comparable performance to human expert segmentation in a CT radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy, which may enable more practical clinical utilization of radiomics.
HEALTH
Nature.com

IFN-Î³ cytotoxic CD4 T lymphocytes are involved in the pathogenesis of colitis induced by IL-23 and the food colorant Red 40

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The food colorant Red 40 is an environmental risk factor for colitis development in mice with increased expression of interleukin (IL)-23. This immune response is mediated by CD4+ T cells, but mechanistic insights into how these CD4+ T cells trigger and perpetuate colitis have remained elusive. Here, using single-cell transcriptomic analysis, we found that several CD4+ T-cell subsets are present in the intestines of colitic mice, including an interferon (IFN)-Î³-producing subset. In vivo challenge of primed mice with Red 40 promoted rapid activation of CD4+ T cells and caused marked intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) apoptosis that was attenuated by depletion of CD4+ cells and blockade of IFN-Î³. Ex vivo experiments showed that intestinal CD4+ T cells from colitic mice directly promoted apoptosis of IECs and intestinal enteroids. CD4+ T cell-mediated cytotoxicity was contact-dependent and required FasL, which promoted caspase-dependent cell death in target IECs. Genetic ablation of IFN-Î³ constrained IL-23- and Red 40-induced colitis development, and blockade of IFN-Î³ inhibited epithelial cell death in vivo. These results advance the understanding of the mechanisms regulating colitis development caused by IL-23 and food colorants and identify IFN-Î³+ cytotoxic CD4+ T cells as a new potential therapeutic target for colitis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Risk factors, transcriptomics, and outcomes of myocardial injury following lower extremity revascularization

Myocardial injury after non-cardiac surgery (MINS) is common. We investigated the incidence and outcomes of MINS, and mechanistic underpinnings using pre-operative whole blood gene expression profiling in a prospective cohort study of individuals undergoing lower extremity revascularization (LER) for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Major adverse cardiovascular and limb events (MACLE) were defined as a composite of death, myocardial infarction, stroke, major lower extremity amputation or reoperation. Among 226 participants undergoing LER, MINS occurred in 53 (23.5%). Patients with MINS had a greater incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events (49.1% vs. 22.0%, adjusted HR 1.87, 95% CI 1.07"“3.26) and MACLE (67.9% vs. 44.5%; adjusted HR 1.66, 95% CI 1.08"“2.55) at median 20-month follow-up. Pre-operative whole blood transcriptome profiling of a nested matched MINS case"“control cohort (n"‰="‰41) identified upregulation of pathways related to platelet alpha granules and coagulation in patients who subsequently developed MINS. Thrombospondin 1 (THBS1) mRNA expression was 60% higher at baseline in patients who later developed MINS, and was independently associated with long-term cardiovascular events in the Duke Catheterization Genetics biorepository cohort. In conclusion, pre-operative THBS1 mRNA expression is higher in patients who subsequently develop MINS and is associated with incident cardiovascular events. Pathways related to platelet activity and coagulation associated with MINS provide novel insights into mechanisms of myocardial injury.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Enslaved people and the birth of epidemiology

Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
ALBANY, NY
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The gut microbiome as a modulator of healthy ageing

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiome is a contributory factor in ageing-related health loss and in several non-communicable diseases in all age groups. Some age-linked and disease-linked compositional and functional changes overlap, while others are distinct. In this Review, we explore targeted studies of the gut microbiome of older individuals and general cohort studies across geographically distinct populations. We also address the promise of the targeted restoration of microorganisms associated with healthier ageing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Structure and function of MuvB complexes

Proper progression through the cell-division cycle is critical to normal development and homeostasis and is necessarily misregulated in cancer. The key to cell-cycle regulation is the control of two waves of transcription that occur at the onset of DNA replication (S phase) and mitosis (M phase). MuvB complexes play a central role in the regulation of these genes. When cells are not actively dividing, the MuvB complex DREAM represses G1/S and G2/M genes. Remarkably, MuvB also forms activator complexes together with the oncogenic transcription factors B-MYB and FOXM1 that are required for the expression of the mitotic genes in G2/M. Despite this essential role in the control of cell division and the relationship to cancer, it has been unclear how MuvB complexes inhibit and stimulate gene expression. Here we review recent discoveries of MuvB structure and molecular interactions, including with nucleosomes and other chromatin-binding proteins, which have led to the first mechanistic models for the biochemical function of MuvB complexes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Relationship between different serum cartilage biomarkers in the acute response to running and jumping in healthy male individuals

The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Maren Dreiner, Tobias Munk, Frank Zaucke, Anna-Maria Liphardt & Anja Niehoff which were incorrectly given as Dreiner Maren, Munk Tobias, Zaucke Frank, Liphardt Anna-Maria & Niehoff Anja respectively. The original Article has been corrected. Institute of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimal systemic therapy for high-risk resectable melanoma

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Immunotherapy with immune-checkpoint inhibitors and molecularly targeted therapy with BRAF inhibitors were pioneered in the setting of advanced-stage, unresectable melanoma, where they revolutionized treatment and considerably improved patient survival. These therapeutic approaches have also been successfully transitioned into the resectable disease setting, with the regulatory approvals of ipilimumab, pembrolizumab, nivolumab, and dabrafenib plus trametinib as postoperative (adjuvant) treatments for various, overlapping groups of patients with high-risk melanoma. Moreover, these agents have shown variable promise when used in the preoperative (neoadjuvant) period. The expanding range of treatment options available for resectable high-risk melanoma, all of which come with risks as well as benefits, raises questions over selection of the optimal therapeutic strategy and agents for each individual, also considering that many patients might be cured with surgery alone. Furthermore, the use of perioperative therapy has potentially important implications for the management of patients who have disease recurrence. In this Viewpoint, we asked four expert investigators and medical or surgical oncologists who have been involved in the key studies of perioperative systemic therapies for their perspectives on the optimal management of patients with high-risk melanoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Towards actinide heterostructure synthesis and science

Controlling dimensionality and strain in actinide heterostructures will provide unrivaled opportunities for exploring novel quantum phenomena. We discuss the promises, challenges, and synthesis routes for these actinide-bearing heterostructures with complex electron correlations for functional and energy materials. Advances in the synthesis and integration of dissimilar thin-film materials in the form...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Five nanometer size highly positive silver nanoparticles are bactericidal targeting cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression

To tackle growing antibiotic resistance (AR) and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), novel antimicrobials are warranted that are effective against HAIs and safer for human use. We hypothesize that small 5Â nm size positively charged nanoparticles could specifically target bacterial cell wall and adherent fimbriae expression, serving as the next generation antibacterial agent. Herein we show highly positively charged, 5Â nm amino-functionalized silver nanoparticles (NH2"“AgNPs) were bactericidal; highly negatively charged, 45Â nm citrate-functionalized AgNPs (Citrate"“AgNPs) were nontoxic; and Ag+ ions were bacteriostatic forming honeycomb-like potentially resistant phenotype, at 10Â Âµg Ag/mL in E. coli. Further, adherent fimbriae were expressed with Citrate"“AgNPs (0.5"“10Â Âµg/mL), whereas NH2"“AgNPs (0.5"“10Â Âµg/mL) or Ag+ ions (only at 10Â Âµg/mL) inhibited fimbriae expression. Our results also showed no lipid peroxidation in human lung epithelial and dermal fibroblast cells upon NH2"“AgNPs treatments, suggesting NH2"“AgNPs as a biocompatible antibacterial candidate. Potent bactericidal effects demonstrated by biocompatible NH2"“AgNPs and the lack of toxicity of Citrate"“AgNPs lend credence to the hypothesis that small size, positively charged AgNPs may serve as a next-generation antibacterial agent, potentially addressing the rising HAIs and patient health and safety.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immunoreactivity of humanized single-chain variable fragment against its functional epitope on domain 1 of CD147

Domain 1 of CD147 participates in matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) production and is a candidate for targeted therapy to prevent cancer invasion and metastasis. A functional mouse anti-CD147 monoclonal antibody, M6-1B9, was found to recognize domain 1 of CD147, and its respective mouse single-chain variable fragment (ScFvM61B9) was subsequently generated. The EDLGS epitope candidate for M6-1B9 was identified using the phage display peptide technique in this study. For future clinical applications, humanized ScFv specific to domain 1 of CD147 (HuScFvM61B9) was partially adopted from the hypervariable sequences of parental mouse ScFvM61B9 and grafted onto suitable human immunoglobulin frameworks. Molecular modelling and simulation were performed in silico to generate the conformational structure of HuScFvM61B9. These results elucidated the amino acid residues that contributed to the interactions between CDRs and the epitope motif. The expressed HuScFvM61B9 specifically interacted with CD147 at the same epitope as the original mAb, M6-1B9, and retained immunoreactivity against CD147 in SupT1 cells. The reactivity of HuScFvM61B9 was confirmed using CD147 knockout Jurkat cells. In addition, the inhibitory effect of HuScFvM61B9 on OKT3-induced T-cell proliferation as M6-1B9 mAb was preserved. As domain 1 is responsible for cancer invasion and metastasis, HuScFvM61B9 would be a candidate for cancer targeted therapy in the future.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptional regulation and small compound targeting of ACE2 in lung epithelial cells

Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is the receptor of COVID-19 pathogen SARS-CoV-2, but the transcription factors (TFs) that regulate the expression of the gene encoding ACE2 (ACE2) have not been systematically dissected. In this study we evaluated TFs that control ACE2 expression, and screened for small molecule compounds that could modulate ACE2 expression to block SARS-CoV-2 from entry into lung epithelial cells. By searching the online datasets we found that 24 TFs might be ACE2 regulators with signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (Stat3) as the most significant one. In human normal lung tissues, the expression of ACE2 was positively correlated with phosphorylated Stat3 (p-Stat3). We demonstrated that Stat3 bound ACE2 promoter, and controlled its expression in 16HBE cells stimulated with interleukin 6 (IL-6). To screen for medicinal compounds that could modulate ACE2 expression, we conducted luciferase assay using HLF cells transfected with ACE2 promoter-luciferase constructs. Among the 64 compounds tested, 6-O-angeloylplenolin (6-OAP), a sesquiterpene lactone in Chinese medicinal herb Centipeda minima (CM), represented the most potent ACE2 repressor. 6-OAP (2.5"‰ÂµM) inhibited the interaction between Stat3 protein and ACE2 promoter, thus suppressed ACE2 transcription. 6-OAP (1.25"“5"‰ÂµM) and its parental medicinal herb CM (0.125%"“0.5%) dose-dependently downregulated ACE2 in 16HBE and Beas-2B cells; similar results were observed in the lung tissues of mice following administration of 6-OAP or CM for one month. In addition, 6-OAP/CM dose-dependently reduced IL-6 production and downregulated chemokines including CXCL13 and CX3CL1 in 16HBE cells. Moreover, we found that 6-OAP/CM inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein pseudovirus into target cells. These results suggest that 6-OAP/CM are ACE2 inhibitors that may potentially protect lung epithelial cells from SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pro-angiognetic and pro-osteogenic effects of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal miR-21-5p in osteonecrosis of the femoral head

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-derived exosomes (Exos) enhanced new bone formation, coupled with positive effects on osteogenesis and angiogenesis. This study aims to define the role of microRNA (miR)-21-5p delivered by human umbilical MSC-derived Exos (hucMSC-Exos) in the osteonecrosis of the femoral head (ONFH). We first validated that miR-21-5p expression was downregulated in the cartilage tissues of ONFH patients. Besides, hucMSCs delivered miR-21-5p to hFOB1.19 cells and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) through the secreted Exos. Loss- and gain-of-function approaches were performed to clarify the effects of Exo-miR-21-5p, SOX5, and EZH2 on HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis. It was established that Exo-miR-21-5p augments HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis in vitro, as reflected by elevated alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity and calcium deposition, and increased the expression of osteogenesis-related markers OCN, Runx2 and Collagen I. Mechanistically, miR-21-5p targeted SOX5 and negatively regulated its expression, while SOX5 subsequently promoted the transcription of EZH2. Ectopically expressed SOX5 or EZH2 could counterweigh the effect of Exo-miR-21-5p. Further, hucMSC-Exos containing miR-21-5p repressed the expression of SOX5 and EZH2 and augmented angiogenesis and osteogenesis in vivo. Altogether, our study uncovered the role of miR-21-5p shuttled by hucMSC-Exos, in promoting angiogenesis and osteogenesis, which may be a potential therapeutic target for ONFH.
CANCER
Nature.com

A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop

Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide the ligand/enzyme crystal complexes for one such PTP outlier: Arabidopsis thaliana Plant and Fungi Atypical Dual Specificity Phosphatase 1 (AtPFA-DSP1), herein unveiled as a regioselective and efficient phosphatase towards inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) signaling molecules. Although the WPD loop is missing its canonical tripeptide motif, this structural element contributes to catalysis by assisting PP-InsP delivery into the catalytic pocket, for a choreographed exchange with phosphate reaction product. Subsequently, an intramolecular proton donation by PP-InsP substrate is posited to substitute functionally for the absent aspartate/glutamate general-acid. Overall, we expand mechanistic insight into adaptability of the conserved PTP structural elements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduced chromatin accessibility correlates with resistance to Notch activation

The Notch signalling pathway is a master regulator of cell fate transitions in development and disease. In the brain, Notch promotes neural stem cell (NSC) proliferation, regulates neuronal migration and maturation and can act as an oncogene or tumour suppressor. How NOTCH and its transcription factor RBPJ activate distinct gene regulatory networks in closely related cell types in vivo remains to be determined. Here we use Targeted DamID (TaDa), requiring only thousands of cells, to identify NOTCH and RBPJ binding in NSCs and their progeny in the mouse embryonic cerebral cortex in vivo. We find that NOTCH and RBPJ associate with a broad network of NSC genes. Repression of NSC-specific Notch target genes in intermediate progenitors and neurons correlates with decreased chromatin accessibility, suggesting that chromatin compaction may contribute to restricting NOTCH-mediated transactivation.
SCIENCE

