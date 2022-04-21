Correction to: FOXO3-induced lncRNA LOC554202 contributes to hepatocellular carcinoma progression via the miR-485-5p/BSG axis

Peptide hormones (also known as hormone peptides and polypeptide hormones) are hormones composed of peptides and are signal transduction molecules produced by a class of multicellular organisms. It plays an important role in the physiological and behavioral regulation of animals and humans as well as in the growth of plants. In order to promote the research on peptide hormones, we constructed HORDB database. The database currently has a total of 6024 entries, including 5729 peptide hormones, 40 peptide drugs and 255 marketed pharmaceutical preparations information. Each entry provided comprehensive information related to the peptide, including general information, sequence, activity, structure, physical information and literature information. We also added information on IC50, EC50, ED50, target, and whether or not the blood-brain barrier was crossed to the activity information note. In addition, HORDB integrates search and sequence analysis to facilitate user browsing and data analysis. We believe that the peptide hormones information collected by HORDB will promote the design and discovery of peptide hormones, All data are hosted and available in figshare https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.c.5522241.
