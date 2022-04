PHOENIX – A 15,736-square-foot estate in the shadow of Camelback Mountain sold this week for $21 million, a record amount for a Paradise Valley residence. The 4.27-acre property near McDonald Drive and Invergordon Road surpassed the previous Paradise Valley high mark: $20.9 million in October 2020 for a home in the same Cameldale neighborhood.

