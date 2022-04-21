No one injured in State Road 3 semi crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
BUTLER COUNTY — A southern Indiana man was killed in a crash involving two semitrailers that shut down all northbound lanes of I-75 in northern Butler County for hours Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>PHOTOS: Driver killed after 2 semis crash on I-75 in northern Butler...
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A rollover crash left one dead and one injured Saturday night in Marinette County. A four-door SUV was traveling southbound on Parkway Road when it went off the road, into the ditch and rolled over with two females inside. Sally J. Williams Griese, 62, of...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash that left his car upside down in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police, units were called to the scene at the intersection of Maple Avenue and N 9th Street at 11:54 a.m. finding a […]
SUNMAN, Ind. — A man driving a pickup truck hit and killed a woman mowing a lawn in Dearborn County, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff Shane McHenry said a woman was riding a lawn mower in a drainage ditch on N. Dearborn Road Friday afternoon when a man driving a pickup truck hit her. She died on the scene.
The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The death of a little boy in southern Indiana garnered national attention after police revealed his body was found inside a suitcase. The weekend discovery in Washington County has baffled local investigators, who’ve set up a tip line and released disturbing new details. Here’s what we know so far. How was the […]
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police have released new information about a little boy found dead by mushroom hunters in Washington County Saturday. After opening a toll-free tip line on Monday, police reported receiving around 200 calls from the public. Unfortunately, police said none of these calls have led to the identification of the child. The child […]
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after a hit-and-run that left a man dead. The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of East Troy Avenue and Brandenburg Drive. Police responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. on March 18. According to a court document, when police arrived at the scene, they found Christopher Seiler […]
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said they are investigating an accident where a woman supposedly fled from two crashes and was later arrested for allegedly driving under the influence while a child was with her. CPD officers responded to the call around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to...
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call of two people shot near the 4000 block of Stratford Court. Officers arrived and found a man and woman outside both suffering […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died on South Arlington Avenue on Friday night after witnesses saw him pass cars at 90 mph and clip a dump trump’s wheel, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. Friday to...
UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of an 89-year-old man was discovered by fishermen in Washington County Wednesday. Indiana Conservation Officers say the fishermen found Harold Wilson of Seymour along a small tributary adjoining the Muscatatuck River outside of Little York. Wilson’s car was found a short distance away near State Road 39. Wilson’s body […]
A man died after his SUV crashed into the St. Joseph River just south of the Michigan border. According to the Elkhart Police Department in Northern Indiana, the crash occurred at McNaughton Park in Elkhart shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. McNaughton Park is located less than 15 miles from...
