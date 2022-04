AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Tuesday, the Augusta Sports Council is hosting the inaugural “Soul City Criterium” bike race downtown. It’s part of “Speed Week”. After stops in Spartanburg, SC and Hapeville and LeGrange Georgia, the event will cruise into Augusta. There will be four races and the event will end with an awards ceremony. The James […]

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO