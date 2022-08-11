Social Security: Certain Life Changes Can Qualify You for Higher Benefits — What Are They?

Life, as everyone knows, is full of changes that occur with regularity from infancy through the senior years . When you reach retirement age, it’s important to know how certain life changes can affect your Social Security benefits.

In many cases, you can qualify for a higher benefit because of life changes. This might happen due to your own earnings record or someone else’s record, the Tribune-Star reported.

Here are some scenarios where you might qualify for higher Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits based on life changes:

Death of a spouse or ex-spouse : When this happens, you could get a higher benefit based on your spouse or ex-spouse’s earnings record, according to the Social Security Administration. This is the case even if you already receive a survivor benefit from another spouse.

: When this happens, you could get a higher benefit based on your spouse or ex-spouse’s earnings record, according to the Social Security Administration. This is the case even if you already receive a survivor benefit from another spouse. Earnings record : This comes into play if you are currently receiving Social Security benefits based on your spouse’s work history. If you also worked and earned credits, you might qualify for a higher retirement benefit based on your own work record.

: This comes into play if you are currently receiving Social Security benefits based on your spouse’s work history. If you also worked and earned credits, you might qualify for a higher retirement benefit based on your own work record. Deceased adult child : You might be eligible for a higher parent’s benefit if your deceased adult child provided at least half of your financial support.

: You might be eligible for a higher parent’s benefit if your deceased adult child provided at least half of your financial support. A parent’s work history : If you currently receive Social Security benefits based on your parent’s work history and you have also worked, you could receive a higher disability benefit based on your own earnings. However, you must have worked long enough and recently enough to qualify, according to the Phoenix-based Dayes Law Firm.

: If you currently receive Social Security benefits based on your parent’s work history and you have also worked, you could receive a higher disability benefit based on your own earnings. However, you must have worked long enough and recently enough to qualify, according to the Phoenix-based Dayes Law Firm. Worsening physical condition: If you currently receive SSI, you might qualify for a higher disability benefit if you have a worsening condition that affects your earnings.

To learn more, visit the SSA site, which you’ll find here , dedicated to benefits you might be due. No matter how your benefits are impacted by life changes, it’s important to notify the SS A whenever a life change occurs.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security: Certain Life Changes Can Qualify You for Higher Benefits — What Are They?