ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Watch how diet misinformation gets debunked

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

Dietitians Steph Grasso and Sarah Williams have gained...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

TikTok and Instagram tags are changing how people cook

For centuries, cookbook authors largely lived in the dark about the lifespan and use of their recipes. Authors weren’t present to see them be prepared by strangers, to see the ingredient ratios be tweaked, or to participate in the laminated copy getting passed down to future generations. Mailed responses to recipes, whether thank you’s, stories, or suggestions, took time and effort, and therefore were rare. Then came the much more instantaneous, and revealing, tag function on social media.
RECIPES
komando.com

If you see these 4 words on Facebook Messenger, don’t click

Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation
Salon

Fox News anchor mocked after claiming it costs "nearly $11 for a gallon of milk"

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed that a gallon of milk cost her nearly $11 during a recent segment, quickly provoking a round of Twitter mockery. "I bought a gallon of milk last night — granted, we live in New York, things are higher priced than a lot of areas in the country — it's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store," Smith said as the cable news chyron read "Inflation Nation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
Engadget

Instagram tests user-created Templates feature for Reels videos

Instagram is experimenting with a new Templates feature for Reels that will let users copy video formats from other Reels videos, reported Business Insider. Templates are already an incredibly popular feature we’ve seen on TikTok, and are often the basis for viral challenges and trends on the platform. The Templates feature on Reels is still in beta testing mode, with only a small number of influencers able to access it.
CELL PHONES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
146K+
Post
785M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy