ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drake granted restraining order

hazard-herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake has been granted a three-year restraining...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Britney Spears Threatened With Lawsuit After Kevin Federline Criticism on Social Media

Kevin Federline responded to claims in an Instagram post made by his ex-wife Britney Spears that he refused to meet her while she was pregnant with their child. "But geez my ex-husband [Federline]," she wrote in her caption on Thursday, "wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!" Moreover, she claimed she knew their marriage was over after reading a text message from a friend. Spears' comments were in reference to her saying she suffered 'absolutely terrible' prenatal depression – painting Federline as uncaring.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
The Independent

Sienna Miller reflects on having pregnancy leaked at 23 years old: ‘It removed any ability I had to think clearly about making a decision’

Sienna Miller has opened up about life in the spotlight, and the “horrible” trauma she experienced when her pregnancy was leaked to the press at just 23 years old.In the series Anatomy of a Scandal, Miller plays Sophie — the wife of Tory MP James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), who is accused of sexual assault by his parliamentary aide Olivia (Naomi Scott). In an interview with The Guardian, Miller explains that the role was unattractive to her at first. Now, she recognises how the Netflix show’s theme of consent parallels her own life.In December 2021, Miller won “substantial damages” in her...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy