Costly avoidance of Pavlovian fear stimuli and the temporal dynamics of its decision process

By Juliane M. Boschet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConflicts between avoiding feared stimuli versus approaching them for competing rewards are essential for functional behavior and anxious psychopathology. Yet, little is known about the underlying decision process. We examined approach-avoidance decisions and their temporal dynamics when avoiding Pavlovian fear stimuli conflicted with gaining rewards. First, a formerly neutral stimulus (CS+)...

