Science

Next generation automated traceless cell chromatography platform for GMP-compliant cell isolation and activation

By Sabine Radisch
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge-scale target cell isolation from patient blood preparations is one of the critical operations during drug product manufacturing for personalized cell therapy in immuno-oncology. Use of high-affinity murine antibody coated magnetic nanoparticles that remain on isolated cells is the current standard applied for this purpose. Here, we present the transformation of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Reduced chromatin accessibility correlates with resistance to Notch activation

The Notch signalling pathway is a master regulator of cell fate transitions in development and disease. In the brain, Notch promotes neural stem cell (NSC) proliferation, regulates neuronal migration and maturation and can act as an oncogene or tumour suppressor. How NOTCH and its transcription factor RBPJ activate distinct gene regulatory networks in closely related cell types in vivo remains to be determined. Here we use Targeted DamID (TaDa), requiring only thousands of cells, to identify NOTCH and RBPJ binding in NSCs and their progeny in the mouse embryonic cerebral cortex in vivo. We find that NOTCH and RBPJ associate with a broad network of NSC genes. Repression of NSC-specific Notch target genes in intermediate progenitors and neurons correlates with decreased chromatin accessibility, suggesting that chromatin compaction may contribute to restricting NOTCH-mediated transactivation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plasma cell-free RNA profiling distinguishes cancers from pre-malignant conditions in solid and hematologic malignancies

Cell-free RNA (cfRNA) in plasma reflects phenotypic alterations of both localized sites of cancer and the systemic host response. Here we report that cfRNA sequencing enables the discovery of messenger RNA (mRNA) biomarkers in plasma with the tissue of origin-specific to cancer types and precancerous conditions in both solid and hematologic malignancies. To explore the diagnostic potential of total cfRNA from blood, we sequenced plasma samples of eight hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and ten multiple myeloma (MM) patients, 12 patients of their respective precancerous conditions, and 20 non-cancer (NC) donors. We identified distinct gene sets and built classification models using Random Forest and linear discriminant analysis algorithms that could distinguish cancer patients from premalignant conditions and NC individuals with high accuracy. Plasma cfRNA biomarkers of HCC are liver-specific genes and biomarkers of MM are highly expressed in the bone marrow compared to other tissues and are related to cell cycle processes. The cfRNA level of these biomarkers displayed a gradual transition from noncancerous states through precancerous conditions and cancer. Sequencing data were cross-validated by quantitative reverse transcription PCR and cfRNA biomarkers were validated in an independent sample set (20 HCC, 9 MM, and 10 NC) with AUC greater than 0.86. cfRNA results observed in precancerous conditions require further validation. This work demonstrates a proof of principle for using mRNA transcripts in plasma with a small panel of genes to distinguish between cancers, noncancerous states, and precancerous conditions.
CANCER
Nature.com

A bio-inspired and self-powered triboelectric tactile sensor for underwater vehicle perception

Marine mammals relying on tactile perception for hunting are able to achieve a remarkably high prey capture rate without visual or acoustic perception. Here, a self-powered triboelectric palm-like tactile sensor (TPTS) is designed to build a tactile perceptual system for underwater vehicles. It is enabled by a three-dimensional structure that mimics the leathery, granular texture in the palms of sea otters, whose inner neural architecture provides additional clues indicating the importance of tactile information. With the assistance of palm structure and triboelectric nanogenerator technology, the proposed TPTS has the ability to detect and distinguish normal and shear external load in real-time and approximate the external stimulation area, especially not affected by the touch frequency, that is, it can maintain stable performance under high-frequency contact. The results show that the TPTS is a promising tool for integration into grippers mounted on underwater vehicles to complete numerous underwater tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

Although CT radiomics has shown promising results in the evaluation of vertebral fractures, the need for manual segmentation of fractured vertebrae limited the routine clinical implementation of radiomics. Therefore, automated segmentation of fractured vertebrae is needed for successful clinical use of radiomics. In this study, we aimed to develop and validate an automated algorithm for segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies on CT, and to evaluate the applicability of the algorithm in a radiomics prediction model to differentiate benign and malignant fractures. A convolutional neural network was trained to perform automated segmentation of fractured vertebral bodies using 341 vertebrae with benign or malignant fractures from 158 patients, and was validated on independent test sets (internal test, 86 vertebrae [59 patients]; external test, 102 vertebrae [59 patients]). Then, a radiomics model predicting fracture malignancy on CT was constructed, and the prediction performance was compared between automated and human expert segmentations. The algorithm achieved good agreement with human expert segmentation at testing (Dice similarity coefficient, 0.93"“0.94; cross-sectional area error, 2.66"“2.97%; average surface distance, 0.40"“0.54Â mm). The radiomics model demonstrated good performance in the training set (AUC, 0.93). In the test sets, automated and human expert segmentations showed comparable prediction performances (AUC, internal test, 0.80 vs 0.87, p"‰="‰0.044; external test, 0.83 vs 0.80, p"‰="‰0.37). In summary, we developed and validated an automated segmentation algorithm that showed comparable performance to human expert segmentation in a CT radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy, which may enable more practical clinical utilization of radiomics.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Brain circuits for promoting homeostatic and non-homeostatic appetites

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. As the principal means of acquiring nutrients, feeding behavior is indispensable to the survival and well-being of animals. In response to energy or nutrient deficits, animals seek and consume food to maintain energy homeostasis. On the other hand, even when animals are calorically replete, non-homeostatic factors, such as the sight, smell, and taste of palatable food, or environmental cues that predict food, can stimulate feeding behavior. These homeostatic and non-homeostatic factors have traditionally been investigated separately, but a growing body of literature highlights that these factors work synergistically to promote feeding behavior. Furthermore, recent breakthroughs in cell type-specific and circuit-specific labeling, recording, and manipulation techniques have markedly accelerated the discovery of well-defined neural populations underlying homeostatic and non-homeostatic appetite control, as well as overlapping circuits that contribute to both types of appetite. This review aims to provide an update on our understanding of the neural circuit mechanisms for promoting homeostatic and non-homeostatic appetites, focusing on the function of recently identified, genetically defined cell types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of broadly neutralizing antibodies targeting the cytomegalovirus subdominant antigen gH

Human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) is a Î²-herpesvirus that increases morbidity and mortality in immunocompromised individuals including transplant recipients and newborns. New anti-HCMV therapies are an urgent medical need for diverse patient populations. HCMV infection of a broad range of host tissues is dependent on the gH/gL/gO trimer and gH/gL/UL28/UL130/UL131A pentamer complexes on the viral envelope. We sought to develop safe and effective therapeutics against HCMV by generating broadly-neutralizing, human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from VelocImmuneÂ® mice immunized with gH/gL cDNA. Following high-throughput binding and neutralization screening assays, 11 neutralizing antibodies were identified with unique CDR3 regions and aÂ high-affinity (KD 1.4-65"‰nM) to the pentamer complex. The antibodies bound to distinct regions within Domains 1 and 2 of gH and effectively neutralized diverse clinical strains in physiologically relevant cell types including epithelial cells, trophoblasts, and monocytes. Importantly, combined adminstrationÂ of mAbs with ganciclovir, an FDA approved antiviral, greatly limited virus dissemination. Our work identifies several anti-gH/gL mAbs and sheds light on gH neutralizing epitopes that can guide future vaccine strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CNS imaging characteristics in fibromyalgia patients with and without peripheral nerve involvement

We tested the hypothesis that reduced skin innervation in fibromyalgia syndrome is associated with specific CNS changes. This prospective case"“control study included 43 women diagnosed with fibromyalgia syndrome and 40 healthy controls. We further compared the fibromyalgia subgroups with reduced (n"‰="‰21) and normal (n"‰="‰22) skin innervation. Brains were analysed for cortical volume, for white matter integrity, and for functional connectivity. Compared to controls, cortical thickness was decreased in regions of the frontal, temporal and parietal cortex in the fibromyalgia group as a whole, and decreased in the bilateral pericalcarine cortices in the fibromyalgia subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Diffusion tensor imaging revealed a significant increase in fractional anisotropy in the corona radiata, the corpus callosum, cingulum and fornix in patients with fibromyalgia compared to healthy controls and decreased FA in parts of the internal capsule and thalamic radiation in the subgroup with reduced skin innervation. Using resting-state fMRI, the fibromyalgia group as a whole showed functional hypoconnectivity between the right midfrontal gyrus and the posterior cerebellum and the right crus cerebellum, respectively. The subgroup with reduced skin innervation showed hyperconnectivity between the inferior frontal gyrus, the angular gyrus and the posterior parietal gyrus. Our results suggest that the subgroup of fibromyalgia patients with pronounced pathology in the peripheral nervous system shows alterations in morphology, structural and functional connectivity also at the level of the encephalon. We propose considering these subgroups when conducting clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combined levator and frontalis muscle advancement flaps for recurrent severe congenital ptosis

To evaluate the outcomes of combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for surgical management of recurrent severe congenital ptosis. Retrospective, nonrandomized interventional case series. Methods. A retrospective review was performed of patients who underwent combined levator resection and frontalis muscle advancement for recurrent congenital ptosis between 2017 and 2020....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Weight-bearing activity impairs nuclear membrane and genome integrity via YAP activation in plantar melanoma

Acral melanoma commonly occurs in areas that are not exposed to much sunlight, such as the sole of the foot. Little is known about risk factors and mutational processes of plantar acral melanoma. Nuclear envelope rupture during interphase contributes to genome instability in cancer. Here, we show that the nuclear and micronuclear membranes of melanoma cells are frequently ruptured by macroscopic mechanical stress on the plantar surface due to weight-bearing activities. The marginal region of plantar melanoma nodules exhibits increased nuclear morphological abnormalities and collagen accumulations, and is more susceptible to mechanical stress than the tumor center. An increase in DNA damage coincides with nuclear membrane rupture in the tumor margin. Nuclear envelope integrity is compromised by the mechanosensitive transcriptional cofactor YAP activated in the tumor margin. Our results suggest a mutagenesis mechanism in melanoma and explain why plantar acral melanoma is frequent at higher mechanical stress points.
CANCER
Nature.com

SHANK1 facilitates non-small cell lung cancer processes through modulating the ubiquitination of Klotho by interacting with MDM2

SH3 and multiple ankyrin repeat domains 1 (SHANK1) is a scaffold protein, plays an important role in the normal function of neuron system. It has recently been shown to be a potential oncogene. In the present study, we report that the expression of SHANK1 is upregulated in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and is correlated with clinic pathological characteristics of NSCLC. Moreover, SHANK1 overexpression enhances the proliferation, migration and invasion of NSCLC cells. Mouse cell-derived xenograft model also confirmed the effects of SHANK1 on tumor growth in vivo. Furthermore, we found that SHANK1 increases the protein degradation of Klotho (KL), an important tumor suppressor, through ubiquitination-dependent pathway. In particular, we report discovery of KL as a SHANK1-interacting protein that acts as a new substate of the E3 ubiquitin ligase MDM2. SHANK1 can form a complex with KL and MDM2 and enhance the interaction between KL and MDM2. Our findings reveal an important oncogenic role and mechanism of SHANK1, suggesting SHANK1 can be a potential therapeutic target in NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop

Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide the ligand/enzyme crystal complexes for one such PTP outlier: Arabidopsis thaliana Plant and Fungi Atypical Dual Specificity Phosphatase 1 (AtPFA-DSP1), herein unveiled as a regioselective and efficient phosphatase towards inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) signaling molecules. Although the WPD loop is missing its canonical tripeptide motif, this structural element contributes to catalysis by assisting PP-InsP delivery into the catalytic pocket, for a choreographed exchange with phosphate reaction product. Subsequently, an intramolecular proton donation by PP-InsP substrate is posited to substitute functionally for the absent aspartate/glutamate general-acid. Overall, we expand mechanistic insight into adaptability of the conserved PTP structural elements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An unexpected strategy to alleviate hypoxia limitation of photodynamic therapy by biotinylation of photosensitizers

The most common working mechanism of photodynamic therapy is based on high-toxicity singlet oxygen, which is called Type II photodynamic therapy. But it is highly dependent on oxygen consumption. Recently, Type I photodynamic therapy has been found to have better hypoxia tolerance to ease this restriction. However, few strategies are available on the design of Type I photosensitizers. We herein report an unexpected strategy to alleviate the limitation of traditional photodynamic therapy by biotinylation of three photosensitizers (two fluorescein-based photosensitizers and the commercially available Protoporphyrin). The three biotiylated photosensitizers named as compound 1, 2 and 3, exhibit impressive ability in generating both superoxide anion radicals and singlet oxygen. Moreover, compound 1 can be activated upon low-power white light irradiation with stronger ability of anion radicals generation than the other two. The excellent combinational Type I / Type II photodynamic therapy performance has been demonstrated with the photosensitizers 1. This work presents a universal protocol to provide tumor-targeting ability andÂ enhance or trigger the generation of anion radicals by biotinylation of Type II photosensitizers against tumor hypoxia.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fast quantification of gut bacterial species in cocultures using flow cytometry and supervised classification

A bottleneck for microbial community experiments with many samples and/or replicates is the fast quantification of individual taxon abundances, which is commonly achieved through sequencing marker genes such as the 16S rRNA gene. Here, we propose a new approach for high-throughput and high-quality enumeration of human gut bacteria in a defined community, combining flow cytometry and supervised classification to identify and quantify species mixed in silico and in defined communities in vitro. We identified species in a 5-species in silico community with an F1 score of 71%. In addition, we demonstrate in vitro that our method performs equally well or better than 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing in two-species cocultures and agrees with 16S rRNA geneÂ sequencing data on the most abundant species in a four-species community. We found that shape and size differences alone are insufficient to distinguish species, and that it is thus necessary to exploit the multivariate nature of flow cytometry data. Finally, we observed that variability of flow cytometry data across replicates differs between gut bacterial species. In conclusion, the performance of supervised classification of gut species in flow cytometry data is species-dependent, but is for some combinations accurate enough to serve as a faster alternative to 16S rRNA gene sequencing.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

IFN-Î³ cytotoxic CD4 T lymphocytes are involved in the pathogenesis of colitis induced by IL-23 and the food colorant Red 40

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The food colorant Red 40 is an environmental risk factor for colitis development in mice with increased expression of interleukin (IL)-23. This immune response is mediated by CD4+ T cells, but mechanistic insights into how these CD4+ T cells trigger and perpetuate colitis have remained elusive. Here, using single-cell transcriptomic analysis, we found that several CD4+ T-cell subsets are present in the intestines of colitic mice, including an interferon (IFN)-Î³-producing subset. In vivo challenge of primed mice with Red 40 promoted rapid activation of CD4+ T cells and caused marked intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) apoptosis that was attenuated by depletion of CD4+ cells and blockade of IFN-Î³. Ex vivo experiments showed that intestinal CD4+ T cells from colitic mice directly promoted apoptosis of IECs and intestinal enteroids. CD4+ T cell-mediated cytotoxicity was contact-dependent and required FasL, which promoted caspase-dependent cell death in target IECs. Genetic ablation of IFN-Î³ constrained IL-23- and Red 40-induced colitis development, and blockade of IFN-Î³ inhibited epithelial cell death in vivo. These results advance the understanding of the mechanisms regulating colitis development caused by IL-23 and food colorants and identify IFN-Î³+ cytotoxic CD4+ T cells as a new potential therapeutic target for colitis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Relationship between different serum cartilage biomarkers in the acute response to running and jumping in healthy male individuals

The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Maren Dreiner, Tobias Munk, Frank Zaucke, Anna-Maria Liphardt & Anja Niehoff which were incorrectly given as Dreiner Maren, Munk Tobias, Zaucke Frank, Liphardt Anna-Maria & Niehoff Anja respectively. The original Article has been corrected. Institute of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research on recognition and classification of pulse signal features based on EPNCC

To rapidly obtain the complete characterization information of pulse signals and to verify the sensitivity and validity of pulse signals in the clinical diagnosis of related diseases. In this paper, an improved PNCC method is proposed as a supplementary feature to enable the complete characterization of pulse signals. In this paper, the wavelet scattering method is used to extract time-domain features from impulse signals, and EEMD-based improved PNCC (EPNCC) is used to extract frequency-domain features. The time"“frequency features are mixed into a convolutional neural network for final classification and recognition. The data for this study were obtained from the MIT-BIH-mimic database, which was used to verify the effectiveness of the proposed method. The experimental analysis of three types of clinical symptom pulse signals showed an accuracy of 98.3% for pulse classification and recognition. The method is effective in complete pulse characterization and improves pulse classification accuracy under the processing of the three clinical pulse signals used in the paper.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unveiling OASIS family as a key player in hypoxia"“ischemia cases induced by cocaine using generative adversarial networks

Repeated cocaine use poses many serious health risks to users. One of the risks is hypoxia and ischemia (HI). To restore the biological system against HI, complex biological mechanisms operate at the gene level. Despite the complexity of biological mechanisms, there are common denominator genes that play pivotal roles in various defense systems. Among these genes, the cAMP response element-binding (Creb) protein contributes not only to various aspects of drug-seeking behavior and drug reward, but also to protective mechanisms. However, it is still unclear which Creb members are key players in the protection of cocaine-induced HI conditions. Herein, using one of the state-of-the-art deep learning methods, the generative adversarial network, we revealed that the OASIS family, one of the Creb family, is a key player in various defense mechanisms such as angiogenesis and unfolded protein response against the HI state by unveiling hidden mRNA expression profiles. Furthermore, we identified mysterious kinases in the OASIS family and are able to explain why the prefrontal cortex and hippocampus are vulnerable to HI at the genetic level.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on the prevalence of cognitive impairment among older adults in Korea

Older adults commonly experience concurrent lower handgrip strength and sensory impairment. However, previous studies have analyzed the individual effects of either handgrip strength or sensory impairment on cognitive impairment. To address this gap, this study investigated the combined effects of handgrip strength and sensory impairment on cognitive impairment among older adults. In total, 2930 participants aged 65 and older were analyzed using 2014"“2018 data from the Korean Longitudinal Study of Aging. Participants underwent assessments of handgrip strength (grip dynamometer), sensory impairment (self-reported responses), and cognitive impairment (Korean version of the Mini-Mental State Examination). Low handgrip strength, compared to normal handgrip strength, was associated with cognitive impairment. In participants with low handgrip strength, vision and hearing impairment were associated with cognitive impairment (odds ratio [OR] 1.36, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.06"“1.75; OR 2.58, 95% CI 1.77"“3.78, respectively) compared to those with normal handgrip strength. Participants with low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment had the highest OR for cognitive impairment (OR 3.73, 95% CI 2.65"“5.25). Due to the strong association of low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment with cognitive impairment, people living with low handgrip strength and dual sensory impairment should be classified as a high-risk group for cognitive impairment and should be prioritized for interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Transcription factors AP-2Î± and AP-2Î² regulate distinct segments of the distal nephron in the mammalian kidney

Transcription factors AP-2Î± and AP-2Î² have been suggested to regulate the differentiation of nephron precursor populations towards distal nephron segments. Here, we show that in the adult mammalian kidney AP-2Î± is found in medullary collecting ducts, whereas AP-2Î² is found in distal nephron segments except for medullary collecting ducts. Inactivation of AP-2Î± in nephron progenitor cells does not affect mammalian nephrogenesis, whereas its inactivation in collecting ducts leads to defects in medullary collecting ducts in the adult. Heterozygosity for AP-2Î² in nephron progenitor cells leads to progressive distal convoluted tubule abnormalities and Î²-catenin/mTOR hyperactivation that is associated with renal fibrosis and cysts. Complete loss of AP-2Î² in nephron progenitor cells caused an absence of distal convoluted tubules, renal cysts, and fibrosis with Î²-catenin/mTOR hyperactivation, and early postnatal death. Thus, AP-2Î± and AP-2Î² have non-redundant distinct spatiotemporal functions in separate segments of the distal nephron in the mammalian kidney.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wearable fitness tracker use in federally qualified health center patients: strategies to improve the health of all of us using digital health devices

As the use of connected devices rises, an understanding of how digital health technologies can be used for equitable healthcare across diverse communities is needed. We surveyed 1007 adult patients at six Federally Qualified Health Centers regarding wearable fitness trackers. Findings indicate the majority interest in having fitness trackers. Barriers included cost and lack of information, revealing that broad digital health device adoption requires education, investment, and high-touch methods.
CELL PHONES

