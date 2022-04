WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile has been shot accidentally at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem. Police got a call around 11:15 am about a shooting on Glendare Drive. When officers got there, they found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The juvenile was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition and was treated for non-threatening-life injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO